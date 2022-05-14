ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gray fires complete game as Aces capture series-opening victory over DBU

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS – Behind an incredible performance on the mound from Shane Gray and big bats, the University of Evansville baseball team captured a 9-2 series-opening victory over Dallas Baptist on Friday night in Dallas, Texas. “Just a dominant performance from Shane Gray and we made our six hits...

Non-conference play ends on Tuesday for Aces with Murray State matchup

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Opening a regular-season ending four-game homestand, the University of Evansville baseball team welcomes in Murray State for a non-conference matchup at 6 PM on Tuesday night at German American Bank Field at Charles H. Braun Stadium in Evansville. Previewing the Matchup: Murray State. The Aces and...
Eagles heading to NCAA II Super Regional

EVANSVILLE, Ind.—University of Southern Indiana Softball swept two games from No. 8-seeded Saginaw Valley State University Saturday to win the NCAA Division II Midwest Region #1 Tournament and clinch a spot in next week’s NCAA II Midwest Super Regional. The top-seeded Screaming Eagles (47-11), who earned their third...
Aces men’s basketball opening drawing “significant interest”

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Evansville athletic director Kenneth “Ziggy” Siegfried has been a busy man since firing Todd Lickliter on May 5th. Over the last 11 days he has conducted double-digit interviews for the Aces men’s basketball head coach opening and says there has been significant interest. “It is remarkable the number of high level individuals […]
14 Sports catches up with Kent Benson on the state of the Hoosiers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Sports Hall of Fame hosted their induction ceremony in Evansville this weekend. One inductee in attendance still has ties to his alma mater. The legendary IU Hoosier Kent Benson won a national championship with the IU basketball program in 1976, and was the first...
Castle wins national archery tournament for third time in five years

Olympic gold medalist Blake Pieroni hosts swimming clinic at Castle High School. Frontier League Baseball Highlights: Jackals vs. Otters - Game 3. USI softball rallies with backs against the wall to capture NCAA regional title. Updated: 8 hours ago. USI softball rallies with backs against the wall to capture NCAA...
Trailblazers close out regular season with impressive sweep over John Wood CC

VINCENNES, Ind. – The Vincennes University Trailblazer baseball team took the field at Jerry Blemker Field for one last time during the 2022 Spring regular season Saturday afternoon and did not disappoint on Sophomore Recognition Day. Vincennes picked up two wins and completed the four-game weekend sweep over John...
VUVB Lands Turkish Middle Blocker Tuana Turhan

VINCENNES, Ind. – The 2021 Region 24 Champion Vincennes University Volleyball team filled a big need over the weekend with the signing of middle blocker Tuana Turhan from Ankara, Turkey. Tuana is a six-foot-one middle blocker and is the daughter of Gülüzar and Enver Turhan. Tuna began...
Bowlify Superfoods coming to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville residents will soon have a new place to satisfy their acai bowl craving. Utah-based Bowlify Superfoods says on Facebook they’re opening a new location in Evansville. According to their social media, the restaurant makes acai bowls, smoothies and more. No word yet on when...
VISIT EVANSVILLE/VANDERBURGH COUNTY ACTIVITIES REPORT

Did you know that there is a whole website dedicated to Rodeo-related words? Bronc, pole bending, bulldogged, hazer, freehand, cloverleaf, the cowboy nod, and so much more! I’ve been studying my rodeo terms as our region gets set to host two of these major wrangling events: the Southern Indiana River City Rodeo May 19-21 at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center, and the PBR Touring Pro event May 27-28 at the Ford Center. Over two weekends in May, you can catch the best events that rodeo has to offer in the tri-state! From team roping to barrel racing and bull riding, you will not want to miss experienced veterans and ambitious newcomers taking on some of the most challenging obstacles, and animals, in sport today. For a full list of schedules and events, visit the websites below to plan your rodeo weekends!
ISP: Owensboro man killed in shooting in Harrison Co., Ind.

ISP: Owensboro man killed in shooting in Harrison Co., Ind. ISP: Owensboro man killed in shooting in Harrison Co., Ind. Woman arrested in connection to Evansville murder expected in court. Updated: 7 hours ago. Woman arrested in connection to Evansville murder expected in court. Ky. Primary Day set for Tuesday.
Volunteer firefighter killed in Southern Indiana double homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police are conducting an investigation into an officer-involving shooting that occurred in Harrison County and resulted in the deaths of two people, one of whom was a volunteer fireman. An officer from the Palmyra Police Department was called out about 9:30 p.m. on Monday...
Diocese of Evansville superintendent leaving district for new role

Officials with the Diocese of Evansville Catholic Schools District said Monday that the district's superintendent had accepted a new position with the Catholic University of America. According to the Diocese, Dr. Hagan is leaving the district to work as the first Director of Catholic School Accreditation for the Institute for...
Man accused of shooting Kentucky officer arrested in Indiana

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say a man accused of shooting a Kentucky police officer and stealing his cruiser was arrested Sunday morning in southern Indiana. Owensboro Police said in a statement that the suspect was jailed on charges that included assault on a police officer, robbery and theft of a vehicle. The officer was investigating a suspicious person Saturday night who matched the description of a robbery suspect.
