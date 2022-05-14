ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Disney CEO boasts that people are spending 40% more at its parks. Here's what's driving up costs.

By Avery Hartmans
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aXPCz_0fe82qOI00

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

  • Disney said visitor spending at its US parks is up 40% from pre-pandemic levels.
  • Guests are spending big on tickets, hotels, food and beverage, and merchandise.
  • New, paid services that let visitors skip lines are also paying off for Disney, the company said.

Visitors to Disney parks are spending big these days — even higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Disney reported second-quarter earnings Wednesday, beating Wall Street expectations on streaming subscriber growth and reporting that revenues from its parks, experiences, and products segment more than doubled compared to last year. And while the pandemic is still impacting Disney's parks in Asia, its US parks are seeing a major boost.

CEO Bob Chapek called its domestic parks performance a "standout" in the second quarter due to high volume, plus high guest spending.

"They continue to fire on all cylinders, powered by strong demand coupled with customized and personalized guest experience enhancements that grew per capita spending by more than 40% versus 2019," Chapek said.

It's the second quarter in a row Disney has reported a 40% jump in spending compared to pre-pandemic times.

So how are Disney World and Disneyland guests spending so much? A combination of inflated prices and the ability to pay to skip the lines.

Ticket prices are on the rise

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Bqze_0fe82qOI00
Visitors pose for a selfie at the Disneyland Resort on April 30, 2021 in Anaheim, California.

Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images

In February, popular Disney theme park blog WDW News Today reported that Disney raised prices on multiday tickets for guests visiting its Florida parks. Visitors looking to buy passes for between four and 10 days saw an increase of between 2% and 6%, according to the site's tracking, the first time Disney had made a significant adjustment to ticket prices since March 2019, CNBC reported .

Specialty experiences cost even more. The newly opened, two-night Star Wars experience at Disney World — which has seen a "phenomenal" response so far, Chapek said — starts at $4,809 for two guests.

At Disneyland in California, prices jumped an average of 6% last October, with some ticket prices increasing as much as 8%.

Hotels have gotten more expensive too

Disney said in its earnings that it's seeing "higher average daily hotel room rates," which is helping to fuel guest spending.

The Washington Post reported in March that rates were rising sharply at several Disney World hotels. At the Pop Century Resort, a value option near the Epcot theme park, the cheapest room cost $95 in 2013 — this year, it had jumped to $168, a 77% increase. Rooms at the Port Orleans Riverside and the Animal Kingdom Lodge, two other Disney World hotels, have climbed over 60% during the same period, the Post reported.

Food, beverage, and merchandise spending is up

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IgUDz_0fe82qOI00
Goofy visits with a family over breakfast at Disney World.

Peter Bischoff/Getty Images

Disney said in its earnings that spending on food and beverages has increased, and so has spending on merchandise at its parks' bevy of gift shops.

While Disney didn't dive into detail, its easy to see how that spending would add up. For example, the new Star Wars experience includes a curated, themed menu, access to a Star Wars-themed lounge, and gift shops with Star Wars costumes and other merch.

One Disney World visitor told the Post that she and her husband spent $600 just on food during their visit; another said her family of four spent a total of $1,100 for a one-day visit, which included tickets, food, and merchandise.

Skipping lines is generating income for Disney

Back in December, Disney rolled out two new "enhancements" for guests visiting its parks: Genie Plus and Lightning Lanes.

Genie Plus allows guests to pay $15 or $20 — in Florida and California, respectively — to skip the line on select rides at the parks. Visitors can also pay to access individual "Lightning Lanes" at in-demand attractions, where they select an arrival time and skip the line.

During Disney's first-quarter earnings call in February, Chapek said that more than a third of visitors to its domestic parks purchased either or both services the previous quarter, and over 50% did during the holidays.

"While we anticipated these products would be popular, we have been blown away by the reception," Chapek said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
WDW News Today

Disney Catches Housekeepers Stealing From Guests, Salt & Straw Opens at Disney Springs, Florida Senate Votes to Dissolve Reedy Creek Improvement District, and More: Daily Recap (4/20/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Deadline

Space Mountain Set To Close In 2024 At One Disney Park, Be Replaced By “Entirely New” Version Of Ride

Click here to read the full article. One of Disneyland’s most iconic rides, Space Mountain, is getting a major overhaul at one of the company’s popular parks. The attraction at Tokyo Disneyland Park will close in 2024 and reopen in 2027 after the renovation. The park’s Tomorrowland will also get an all-new plaza. The total cost of the makeover is expected to be about $436 million. The news was announced by Oriental Land Co., Ltd., which owns and operates the Tokyo park. Walt Disney Imagineering Producer Kathleen Davis said of the revamp, “It’s not only a whole new ride experience, but the...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
ComicBook

Disney World Closes Controversial Attraction

Disney World is ending one of its newest attractions, less than a year after it opened. Disney World has removed all show times for KiteTails from their website after May 26th. According to BlogMickey, the kites found in KiteTails won't be entirely going away – they will still be used in "unscheduled performances" with the kites being pulled along Discovery River Lagoon in Disney's Animal Kingdom. However, the ground performers won't be utilized anymore, making the kites more of a spontaneous feature similar to some of the wandering characters and performances found throughout the various parks.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Disney World#Disney Theme Parks#Ap Disney
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Disneyland Resort
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
WDW News Today

Guest Arrested at Magic Kingdom Reportedly Caught Stealing from Guest Strollers, Disney CEO Bob Chapek Doubles Down on Park Passes, Insiders Say There Are Many Replacement Candidates for Bob Chapek, and More: Daily Recap (5/11/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lakeland Gazette

Mickey Mouse may have the last laugh

Mickey Mouse may have the last laugh in the ongoing rivalry between Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Walt Disney Co. DeSantis’ attempt to punish Disney executives for speaking out against House Bill 1557 by dissolving the Reedy Creek Improvement District that allows Disney World to self-govern its Florida theme parks could backfire, leaving the state with Disney World’s estimated $2 billion in bond debt.
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

RUMOR: Walt Disney World Planning to Charge Hotel Guests for Daily Housekeeping Services

When Walt Disney World reopened from the few-month-long COVID-19 closure in 2020, housekeeping services at Disney resort hotels were understandably reduced. According to those recruiting new housekeeping cast members, some hotels may never return to their schedules from pre-pandemic. As of March 2022, the following resort hotels have resumed their...
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

495K+
Followers
31K+
Post
243M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy