Grant Millin has formally announced his 2022 Asheville city council campaign. The kind of solutions needed at city hall do not appear with a snap of one’s fingers. It took the amount of time it took me to really assess, once again, where city hall seems to be at these days. The upsides of change with City of Asheville (COA) can be celebrated. I have also been checking for anything really new that incumbent and other challenger candidates seem to be saying in contrast to what I’m hearing from a range of Asheville citizen voices and seeing in the news.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO