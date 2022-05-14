ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Why the Aston Martin DBX707 Has an Advantage Over Other Luxury SUVs

By Amanda Cline
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 3 days ago
The Aston Martin DBX707 is the first is the first Welsh-built production car in 50 years. That means this luxury SUV has some big shoes to...

MotorBiscuit

Are Electric Cars Cheaper to Drive? Consumer Reports Weighs In

Should your next vehicle be one of the many electric cars in the market? If you want to save money over the lifetime of your vehicle ownership, there’s a good chance you’ll come out ahead if you drive an EV. These new electric cars are more environmentally-friendly than gasoline models, but saving the environment might not be one of your priorities. If you look at owning your next vehicle as an investment, you want to understand which type of vehicle will save you the most money.
MotorBiscuit

The Ford Maverick XL Hybrid Is Surprisingly Basic

In the world of compact pickup trucks, the 2022 Ford Maverick has certainly been dominating. It offers what many buyers have been looking for, affordability, practicality, and attractive design. This vehicle is even winning among non-truck buyers, with an estimated 70% of purchasers of the Maverick not being truck owners before. But with a starting price of around $20,000, the Maverick is certainly not a luxury truck. Just how basic is the 2022 Ford Maverick XL hybrid?
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Best Used Car Deals Since 2021 Thanks to Depreciation

Snagging a used car bargain is a good feeling. Although if you don’t know what you’re looking for, finding that deal can be challenging to accomplish. However, taking advantage of depreciation is prudent for economy car hunters and luxury car shoppers alike who want a little bang for their buck. Here are some of the best deals on used cars since 2021.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

What Is a 4 Door Jeep Wrangler Called?

Jeep built its iconic Wrangler SUV with only two doors for decades. Then, for the 2007 model year, Jeep began to offer its 4×4 with four doors. Jeep calls this four-door Wrangler the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. Here are the trim models available with four doors and the reason why some Jeep fans still prefer two doors.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

New Electric Motorcycle From Harley-Davidson’s Livewire Sold Out in 18 Minutes

Livewire – Harley-Davidson’s surprisingly cool electric motorcycle brand – has a new offering, and the electric motorcycle people seem to be digging it already. The inaugural Livewire bike hit the scene hard with an eye-popping $30,000 price tag. Now, Livewire’s second bike has dropped: the S2 Del Mar. This new bike has already sold through its first batch of reservations.
CARS
