Wyoming Lottery board adds Jonah Bank's Lori Brennan

CHEYENNE – The board of directors for Wyoming Lottery Corp. has gained a new member in Lori Brennan.

Gov. Mark Gordon has appointed her to the nine-person board, the lottery announced Friday. Brennan is the vice president and commercial relationship manager at Jonah Bank.

The bank gave a start-up loan to WyoLotto in 2013, in an arrangement reached by the original board of directors.

“Ms. Brennan was a part of the team at Jonah Bank that supported us and ensured WyoLotto’s success, so she has watched the company grow," said WyoLotto CEO Jon Clontz in the statement.

The lottery organization's directors come from all over the state. Brennan is from Cheyenne. So, too, is existing board member Mary Throne.