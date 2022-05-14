ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Wyoming Lottery board adds Jonah Bank's Lori Brennan

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Zvh4_0fe80uzc00

CHEYENNE – The board of directors for Wyoming Lottery Corp. has gained a new member in Lori Brennan.

Gov. Mark Gordon has appointed her to the nine-person board, the lottery announced Friday. Brennan is the vice president and commercial relationship manager at Jonah Bank.

The bank gave a start-up loan to WyoLotto in 2013, in an arrangement reached by the original board of directors.

“Ms. Brennan was a part of the team at Jonah Bank that supported us and ensured WyoLotto’s success, so she has watched the company grow," said WyoLotto CEO Jon Clontz in the statement.

The lottery organization's directors come from all over the state. Brennan is from Cheyenne. So, too, is existing board member Mary Throne.

Comments / 0

Related
county17.com

Buchanan not seeking reelection as Wyoming Secretary of State

CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan will not seek reelection to another term in office. Buchanan is instead applying to fill an upcoming judicial vacancy in the Eighth Judicial District in his hometown of Torrington, according to a press release shared via the secretary of state’s office on Tuesday morning.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Wyoming Education Advisory Group Announces Listening Sessions

Governor Mark Gordon’s K-12 Education advisory group, the Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education (RIDE) Advisory Group announced a series of community listening sessions to take input from parents and stakeholders on the state’s educational system. The group, announced in May 2021, has the goal of developing...
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Crypto-Knight officials opens its facility on Friday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - A new Wyoming company is popping up in Pine Bluffs. This Crypto Mining host named Crypto Knight’s held its event on Friday. Crypto Knight is the 1st Wyoming family-led crypto business to set up its facility in Wyoming. Wyoming’s Crypto-forward business practices and...
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Lifestyle
Local
Wyoming Government
Cheyenne, WY
Government
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
oilcity.news

Sen. Cale Case latest subject of Wyoming GOP censure

The Fremont County Republicans, amid flurry of similar party actions, formally chastised the long-serving Lander lawmaker for criticizing the party, supporting Medicaid expansion. Maggie Mullen, WyoFile. The Fremont County Republican Party voted to censure Sen. Cale Case (R-Lander) last Monday, citing his support for Medicaid expansion and a recent op-ed...
WYOMING STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Wyoming gets $3 million for industrial cleanup

Wyoming will receive $3 million to restore lands polluted by industrial activity, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday. The EPA plans to give $2 million to the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality and $500,000 to the city of Cheyenne to assess the remediation needs at dozens of damaged sites, and $585,000 to the Sheridan County Conservation District to clean up the former Acme Power Plant.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Bighorn National Forest To Convert Historic Lookout Cabins Into Rentals

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Officials at Bighorn National Forest are in the process of converting a handful of historic unused cabins and facilities into recreation rentals, allowing people a step back in time, at least for a few nights, and experience the halcyon days before indoor plumbing.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Gordon
capcity.news

Wyoming candidate Hageman eyes seats on US House Committees

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Congressional candidate Harriet Hageman has her eyes locked on two U.S. House committees should she win a bid to represent Wyoming in Washington, D.C. this year. Hageman, who’s running for Wyoming’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives against incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, made...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Rod Miller: Unintended Consequences Of Corner Crossing Case

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Don’t you just hate that pesky law of unintended consequences? Like when you finally solve a persistent, thorny little problem only to create another problem with longer thorns. Admit it, you’ve done it. We all have. And we may...
CARBON COUNTY, WY
Phys.org

Research finds western glacier stoneflies in new Wyoming locations

A group of researchers, led by the University of Wyoming, recently discovered the western glacier stonefly—Wyoming's only insect protected under the Endangered Species Act—has a range wider than previously known. Lusha Tronstad, lead invertebrate zoologist with the Wyoming Natural Diversity Database (WYNDD) at UW, led the research, which...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Directors#Jonah Bank#Wyoming Lottery Corp#Wyolotto
cowboystatedaily.com

Filming In Wyoming: Casting Calls Are Few And Far Between

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” was a blockbuster film in 1977, with the final act set atop one of Wyoming’s most recognizable features, Devils Tower, in the northeast corner of the state. But “Close Encounters” was a rare...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Gun Sales Falling Back To Pre-Pandemic Levels

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Inflation, ammunition shortages, and cultural stability are driving gun sales in Wyoming back down to pre-pandemic levels, according to gun dealers. Gun sales in Wyoming and the nation hit all-time highs in the spring and summer of 2020, as lockdowns and...
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

University of Wyoming Announces Two New Deans

The University of Wyoming has two new deans added to its ranks. On Friday, May 13, the University announced that the College of Business and the College of Health Sciences had filled their Dean vacancies after approval by the UW Board of Trustees. The College of Business Welcomes Dr. Scott...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, May 16, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken in Pinedale by noted Wyoming outdoorsman Paul Ulrich. Paul writes: “Blessed to live free and in Wyoming.”. Jennifer writes: “What caught my eye with this sunrise is the beams of light darting through the...
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Lottery
montanaliving.com

Montana state fishing record set

Montana state fish records keep falling. For the third time in less than 15 months, a Montana angler has caught a new Montana state fishing record for the longnose sucker. Jonathan Miller used a jig to land his 4.78-pound, 22¼-inch fish on May 10 from Hauser Reservoir near Helena.
MONTANA STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
434K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy