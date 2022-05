Sunny skies will bring a high of 90 today and a low of 69. Expect it to feel like it’s 101 degrees. One year ago today, the high was 75 and the low was 68. Warriors of the Badge ask citizens to show support for law enforcement during National Police Week by displaying blue porch lights, balloons or bows, or blue line flags.

BROOKHAVEN, MS ・ 21 HOURS AGO