PORTLAND (WGME) — An inmate tried to escape custody while at Maine Medical Center by attempting to climb through the ceiling tiles while in restraints. According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, just before 9 a.m. Tuesday the inmate, identified as 25-year-old Lucas Raine, tried to escape by climbing through the ceiling tiles while in a bathroom at Maine Med.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO