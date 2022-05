BAY LAKE, Fla. – During the The World’s Most Magical Celebration at Walt Disney World there are plenty of things worth commemorating. That is especially true for the thousands of long-time cast members who have worked to make magic for guests over the past several decades. As a token of appreciation, Walt Disney World recently closed the Magic Kingdom to daily park guests, not once but twice this month, for the Service Celebration event.

