ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

AMISH KITCHEN: Mother’s Day celebrations and new clothes for Benjamin

By Lovina Eicher
The News Advocate
The News Advocate
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"I hope all you mothers had a very nice Mother's Day. I was blessed with having all my children home for the day. I made a brunch for...

www.manisteenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

18 Awesome Mother's Day Gifts for New Moms

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. Mother's Day is only a few days away (May 8), and it's not too...
LIFESTYLE
Chip Chick

2 Years Ago, She Disappeared On Mother's Day And Her Daughter Is Convinced That Her Neighbor Had Something To Do With It

It was May 10th, 2020 when 47-year-old Echo Lloyd vanished right out of her home located in Edwards, Missouri. Earlier that day, Echo's daughter Kelsey drove over to give her some Mother's Day presents consisting of flowers and a card. When her mom didn't answer the door, Kelsey placed her presents right there on Echo's porch. But 3 days later when Kelsey still had not heard from her mom, she reported her as missing. In the days between Kelsey going to her mom's house to deliver her presents and reporting her mom missing, Kelsey called her mom multiple times, though her mom never picked up...
EDWARDS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin
Tracey Folly

Man walks around Walmart for 8 hours to escape his wife on his day off

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother worked at Walmart, she had a coworker who hated spending time with his wife. For the most part, he and his wife worked opposite shifts. When she was off from work, he was busy at his job. When he had the day off, his wife was out of the house at work. It was just the way he liked it.
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Shoes#All My Children#Furniture#Amish#Amish Kitchen
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
The News Advocate

The News Advocate

Manistee County, MI
622
Followers
731
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

The News Advocate provides compelling content featuring education, religion, senior activities, local history, and local entertainment. High school sports and activities that abound along the Lake Michigan shoreline are reflective of the passion of the community.

 https://www.manisteenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy