Lonnie “Sonny” Rodgers, Sr., passed away on May 12, 2022, at his home in Vidalia, La. Sonny was born December 3, 1940, in Natchez, Miss. to William Thomas “WT” and Helen Anders Rodgers. He proudly served in the U.S. Army National Guard and was awarded a sharpshooter marksmanship badge with the M1 rifle. Sonny spent more than forty years working in the oilfield. He was a dedicated family man, always attending the activities and events of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Sonny was a gifted storyteller, never letting the truth get in the way of entertainment.

2 DAYS AGO