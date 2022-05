PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputy has lost her job after officials say she was arrested for driving under the influence. Shelby Coniglio, 26, was arrested on Tuesday in St. Petersburg. According to officers, Coniglio had an odor of an alcohol on her breath, slurred speech, blank expression, bloodshot/glassy eyes and she was unsteady on her feet.

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO