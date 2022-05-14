ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Mental Health Awareness Month

Fox 59
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS – May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and one important topic...

fox59.com

Comments / 0

Related
beckersasc.com

Indiana physician fired for objecting to EMR time goals, lawsuit claims

A physician at Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health Physicians has sued the health system, saying he was demoted and then terminated after objecting to limiting EMR time to 10 minutes, Indiana Business Journal reported May 16. Brian Leon, MD, an internal medicine physician at the health system's primary care facility, specifically...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

IndyGo Launches Medical Clinic & On-Demand Service Program

IndyGo has launched two programs to help underserved populations of Indianapolis, including an on-demand transit service and a mobile health clinic. The bus system says the programs provide equitable access to transportation and healthcare to residents in need. IndyGo says it is launching “Wellness in Transit,” with Indianapolis-based Gennesaret Free...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Health
Local
Indiana Education
Indianapolis, IN
Health
Fox 59

Making gardening more accessible for Hoosiers with disabilities

Brian Norton believes that every person should have access to easy, accessible ways to garden. Norton is the director of assistive technology at Easterseals Crossroads, a rehabilitation center on the north side of Indianapolis. The center’s mission is to promote independence for people with disabilities. In his role at...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Woman collects undergarments for foster children

A woman is providing a much needed item for children in Indiana's foster care system. Residents oppose new development planned north of …. Overflowing trash burdens residents at a south side …. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: May 16, 2022. Tippecanoe Sheriff’s Office investigating after water …. Woman...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTHI

Dangers of dog bites and ways to prevent it from happening to you

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- According to the Indianapolis Dog Bite Lawyers, there are about 4.5 million dog bites that occur each year. While most of these cause minor injuries, some require immediate medical attention. Dog bites are most likely to occur when a dog feels like they are in danger.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wfyi.org

Local organization plans to build a 'village' to address homelessness

A local nonprofit is working to connect those experiencing homelessness with housing. Circle City Village, in partnership with Lyndhurst Baptist Church, has plans to build a small village containing 18 houses on Indianapolis’ west side. Circle City Village board president Leon Longard says wait times for housing applicants is long due to supply and demand.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Summer Reading Program with the Indianapolis Public Library

Registration opens for summer reading program with the Indianapolis public library. Summer Reading Program with the Indianapolis Public …. Tippecanoe Sheriff’s Office investigating after water …. Woman survives brutal stabbing, says IMPD did not …. Dozens forced to move on short notice after downtown …. Families and groups band...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

Reggie Jones, a busy advocate for African Americans, dies at 81￼

Reginald “Reggie” Jones Sr., a longtime community activist who advocated for African Americans in education, health and economics, died May 5. He was 81 years old. Jones served as executive director of the Indianapolis Skills Center, which offered job training and placement. He helped open a supermarket, Our Market, on Indiana Avenue in 1985.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
wdrb.com

Southern Indiana boy making a difference one lawn at a time

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 11-year-old in southern Indiana is making a difference one lawn at a time. He's mowing lawns for people in need, and he's doing it all for free. Landen Smith is motivated to mow 50 yards in Austin, Indiana and other nearby communities by the end of the summer to reach a goal set by a national nonprofit.
AUSTIN, IN
WISH-TV

11 arrested in child solicitation sting in Johnson County

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — Law enforcement officials say nearly a dozen men were arrested for child solicitation during a three-day sting. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in Franklin announced the arrest of 11 men between Tuesday and Thursday. The sheriff’s office says detectives created fake accounts on websites...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Danville café voted Indiana’s best breakfast venue by Yelp

Sometimes business and family can mix, at least in the case of Judy Sexton and Jinayla Bollman. Sexton and Bollman are a mother daughter duo and the co-owners of the Bread Basket Café and Bakery in Danville, Indiana. Bread Basket, Bollman said today on Indy Now, is a breakfast and lunch café where every item is made from scratch, making everyday food items a little more special.
DANVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Broadway in Indianapolis

Broadway in Indy is announcing their season show line up. Redevelopment of The Willows Event Center brings …. Residents oppose new development planned north of …. Overflowing trash burdens residents at a south side …. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: May 16, 2022. Tippecanoe Sheriff’s Office investigating after water...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy