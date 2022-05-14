BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and nearly one in five adults live with a mental illness, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. Now, one Hoosier is striving to help those overcoming their mental health struggles and addiction. "Nobody should be ashamed to be...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After two months of decline, COVID-19 cases are surging once again and putting health officials on high alert because an unlikely group is succumbing to the virus. The growing number of COVID deaths has health authorities concerned because an increased proportion of these deaths are from...
A physician at Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health Physicians has sued the health system, saying he was demoted and then terminated after objecting to limiting EMR time to 10 minutes, Indiana Business Journal reported May 16. Brian Leon, MD, an internal medicine physician at the health system's primary care facility, specifically...
IndyGo has launched two programs to help underserved populations of Indianapolis, including an on-demand transit service and a mobile health clinic. The bus system says the programs provide equitable access to transportation and healthcare to residents in need. IndyGo says it is launching “Wellness in Transit,” with Indianapolis-based Gennesaret Free...
Brian Norton believes that every person should have access to easy, accessible ways to garden. Norton is the director of assistive technology at Easterseals Crossroads, a rehabilitation center on the north side of Indianapolis. The center’s mission is to promote independence for people with disabilities. In his role at...
INDIANAPOLIS — Animals of all shapes and sizes need rescuing, but sometimes, an organization called Every Dog Counts has to step in for special cases involving injury or abuse. Vet tech Jessica Johnson is used to seeing cases like little Peyton — a dog with critical injuries and no...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- According to the Indianapolis Dog Bite Lawyers, there are about 4.5 million dog bites that occur each year. While most of these cause minor injuries, some require immediate medical attention. Dog bites are most likely to occur when a dog feels like they are in danger.
A local nonprofit is working to connect those experiencing homelessness with housing. Circle City Village, in partnership with Lyndhurst Baptist Church, has plans to build a small village containing 18 houses on Indianapolis’ west side. Circle City Village board president Leon Longard says wait times for housing applicants is long due to supply and demand.
Reginald “Reggie” Jones Sr., a longtime community activist who advocated for African Americans in education, health and economics, died May 5. He was 81 years old. Jones served as executive director of the Indianapolis Skills Center, which offered job training and placement. He helped open a supermarket, Our Market, on Indiana Avenue in 1985.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – In new, first-of-its-kind research, scientists discovered the H1N1 flu, also known as the swine flu, has a molecular makeup strikingly similar to the strain of avian influenza that caused the 1918-1919 Spanish flu pandemic. The 1918 Spanish flu pandemic was responsible for taking the lives of...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 11-year-old in southern Indiana is making a difference one lawn at a time. He's mowing lawns for people in need, and he's doing it all for free. Landen Smith is motivated to mow 50 yards in Austin, Indiana and other nearby communities by the end of the summer to reach a goal set by a national nonprofit.
Starting at the base of her throat, Millie Park has a 14-inch scar that runs down the center of her chest to her abdomen. “I have almost two feet of scarring. It’s like a miracle I’m right here right now,” said Parke. The scars are a constant reminder to Parke of the brutal stabbing she […]
FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — Law enforcement officials say nearly a dozen men were arrested for child solicitation during a three-day sting. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in Franklin announced the arrest of 11 men between Tuesday and Thursday. The sheriff’s office says detectives created fake accounts on websites...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Indianapolis Animal Care Services are teaming up to find forever homes for some local cats and dogs in need. IMS said on Twitter that it would like to see 106 animals adopted from Indy ACS during the Month of May. The...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Heather Adkins, the Indiana mother accused of abandoning her autistic child in Colerain Township, has been ruled competent to stand trial. Adkins, 32, waived her appearance for Tuesday's court hearing. The report states she has mental health issues but confirms she is competent to stand...
Sometimes business and family can mix, at least in the case of Judy Sexton and Jinayla Bollman. Sexton and Bollman are a mother daughter duo and the co-owners of the Bread Basket Café and Bakery in Danville, Indiana. Bread Basket, Bollman said today on Indy Now, is a breakfast and lunch café where every item is made from scratch, making everyday food items a little more special.
