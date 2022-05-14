ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
G-7 warns war in Ukraine is exacerbating global food crisis

PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
 3 days ago
WEISSENHAUS, Germany (AP) — The Group of Seven leading economies warned Saturday that the war in Ukraine is stoking a global food and energy crisis that threatens poor countries, and urgent measures are needed to unblock stores of grain that Russia is preventing from leaving Ukraine. German Foreign...

