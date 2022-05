We Are Excited To See The Plan Unfold From Brad Holmes And Dan Campbell For Our Detroit Lions. David Pyke: In Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell we trust. I mean for me, I have nothing, but the utmost confidence in Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell, because ever since they have come into Detroit, ever since they assumed the mantle of GM and head coach, they have had a clear plan, a clear idea of what they wanted to do. It wasn’t like there were throwing darts at a dartboard and saying I wonder what one will stick.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO