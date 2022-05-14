Trump endorses Mastriano in Pennsylvania Governor’s primary

(WTAJ) — Former President Donald Trump announced his endorsement of Doug Mastriano (R) for the Pennsylvania Gubernatorial Race.

In an email, Former President Donald Trump announced his endorsement of Mastriano,

“There is no one in Pennsylvania who has done more, or fought harder, for Election Integrity than State Senator Doug Mastriano. He has revealed the Deceit, Corruption, and outright Theft of the 2020 Presidential Election, and will do something about it. He will also Fight Violent Crime, Strengthen our Borders, Protect Life, Defend our under-siege Second Amendment, and Help our Military and our Vets. He is a fighter like few others, and has been with me right from the beginning, and now I have an obligation to be with him. Doug Mastriano and Dr. Mehmet Oz will make an unbeatable team going into the most important Midterm Election in the history of our Country. They will Fight, they will Win, and they will Produce for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and for the USA itself. I have fully Endorsed Dr. Oz, and now it is my great honor to give my Complete and Toatl Endorsement to a man who will never let you down, Doug Mastriano for Governor of Pennsylvania.” Former President Donald Trump in a press release endorsing Mastriano for Governor

Trump’s announcement comes just three days before the Pa Primary Elections, with a field of now seven Republican candidates, looking to beat the lone Democrat Josh Shapiro in November.

Over the past 24 hours, both Republican Jake Corman and Melissa Hart have dropped out of the primary race and endorsed candidate Lou Barletta. Both Corman and Hart’s names will still appear on the ballot, but both have told their supporters to vote for Barletta on May 17.

While Trump’s endorsement has been long speculated, this is only the second time he has talked about the state’s governor race. Former U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain, who was appointed by Trump in 2018, was criticized by the 45th President in April. Trump called McSwain a “coward” and said he did “absolutely nothing” to investigate Trump’s claims of widespread election fraud during the 2020 election.

Republican candidate Dave White said in a response that “we’ve been endorsed by the hardworking people of Pennsylvania and that’s far more important than any other endorsement,” and he wished that Trump would have seen that, but nonetheless he looks forward to an “incredible victory” on Tuesday.

Bill McSwain’s campaign spokesperson Rachel Tripp said that “Bill McSwain is a conservative outsider with a lifelong history of public service as a Marine and U.S. Attorney. He is the only candidate who can beat Josh Shapiro, and the clear choice for voters who want to see a Republican victory in November.”

In a recent poll by Fox News , Mastriano holds a double-digit lead in the Governor’s race. Mastriano has pulled 29% of the votes, while Barletta trails with 17% and McSwain in third with 13%.

