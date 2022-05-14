ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Earth Day student art contest winner’s announced

By Jack DeMarco
 3 days ago
FL DEP Earth Day Art Contest

ORLANDO, Fla. — “What do you love about Florida’s environment?”

That was the theme of this year’s art contest hosted by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection in honor of Earth Day 2022.

The Florida DEP invited students from fourth to 12th grades to think about their favorite memories and experiences in Florida’s natural areas.

A finalist in each age category was selected from DEP district offices, and the finalists’ art was sent to the Tallahassee office, where DEP staff selected a state winner for each age group.

“It was inspiring to see the student art submissions. Protecting Florida’s natural resources is the responsibility of all, and it is rewarding to see students engaged in environmental issues from such a young age,” said DEP Secretary Shawn Hamilton. “Congratulations to this year’s winners and future environmental stewards.”

This year’s winner in the grades four to five category was fifth-grader Kely Aguilar from Advanced Achievers Academy, with “Florida Scenic Ocean.”

Florid DEP Earth Day Art Contest Grades Four to Five State Winner Kely Aguilar, Fifth Grade, Advanced Achievers Academy "Florida Scenic Ocean"

This year’s winner in the grades six to eight category was sixth-grader Ramona Lungu from Thomas L. Sims Middle School, with “Let’s Appreciate Our Planet.”

Florid DEP Earth Day Art Contest Grades Six to Eight State Winner Ramona Lungu, Sixth Grade, Thomas L. Sims Middle School "Let's Appreciate Our Planet"

This year’s winner in the grades nine to 12 category was 11th-grader Jade-Rose Konuch from SAIL High School, with “Untitled.”

Florid DEP Earth Day Art Contest Grades Nine through 12 State Winner Jade-Rose Konuch, 11th Grade, SAIL High School "Untitled"

Earth Day is the global celebration and recognition of the planet’s environmental resources. The first Earth Day took place in 1970 and has since been recognized annually on April 22. This year’s international Earth Day theme is “Invest in our Planet.”

Floridians and visitors alike are encouraged to visit DEP’s Earth Day 2022 webpage for inspiration on how to celebrate Florida’s environment year-round, and for steps to take to protect our valuable natural resources.

