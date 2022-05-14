ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Forecast: Warm & pleasant

By Meteorologist Sami Squires
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
It’s been a beautiful day in SWFL with little to no cloud cover going into Saturday evening.

Temperatures will be mild overnight with lows just below 70.

Sunday will most likely be the coolest morning for the upcoming week. Some patchy fog is possible early Sunday morning for Glades and Hendry County.

Otherwise, it will be another beautiful day. Highs will be near 90. Some clouds return late in the day with an isolated shower inland.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance of rain continuing into Tuesday. It’s not until Wednesday that we will start to see more sea breeze action.

With higher dewpoints, it will feel more humid with temperatures in the lower 90s later in the week.

