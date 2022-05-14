ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

These 5 Tennessee Food Festivals Celebrate Popular Southern Foods at Their Finest

By Donna Vissman
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 3 days ago

There are some foods that are associated with the South like cornbread, sweet tea, moon pies, and more. But did you know there are also festivals you can attend that celebrate these Southern foods?

If you are interested in traveling the state and seeing some of the most interesting festivals around, here are five food festivals to attend this year.

RC Cola Moon Pie Festival

Saturday, June 18

Downtown Bell Buckle, TN

This wacky, fun for the whole family event celebrates the South’s original fast food – RC Cola and a fresh MoonPie. People come from all over the world for this festival. Wander into the downtown area where you will find plenty of music, cloggers, weird but fun contests, MoonPie games, and a colorful parade.

Find more information here.

Sundrop Festival

Saturday, June 11

Downtown Pulaski

Pulaski is the home of Sundrop Bottling which makes the Southern soda Sundrop. It was also made popular by race car driver Dale Earnhardt and others.

Pulaski now holds a Sundrop Festival in the downtown area with music, food, and vendors.

Find more information here.

Banana Pudding Festival

Saturday – Sunday, October 1-2

Riverpark,142 N Central Ave, Centerville, TN

The National Banana Pudding Festival started in 2010 when volunteers in Centerville, Tennessee found a way to help local non-profits earn money.

Since then, the festival has grown every year but the mission to support non-profits remains the same. Thousands of people come to RiverPark in Centerville, TN on the first weekend of October every year to enjoy the live music, the national cook-off, the Puddin’ Path, and more.

Find more information here.

Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival

Saturday, May 14

Downtown Portland

For over 80 years, Portland has celebrated the strawberry. Each May, the festival brings 30,000 guests to the small town where you can purchase strawberries, enjoy live music, a parade, and shop vendors.

Find more information here.

Tomato Fest

August 12-13

Five Points, Woodland Street, Nashville

For almost twenty years, the Tomato Art Fest has taken place in East Nashville celebrating a wacky day of art, music, food, and costumes. It’s a free festival to attend and with accolades by several travel magazines as a festival not to miss, we hope you make plans to attend.

Find more information here.

