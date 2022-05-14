McGAIR: Cumberland's Drezek takes advantage of opportunity en route to capturing steeplechase event at America East Track & Field Championship

SVF Foundation Names Recipients of Charitable Donations. The SVF Foundation (SVF) of Newport today announced it will make charitable donations to three worthy recipients: the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in Washington, D.C., the Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University in North Grafton, Mass., and the Newport/Fall River Star Kids Scholarship Program, headquartered in Middletown, R.I. Last December, SVF announced it had completed its Biodiversity Preservation Project – a 20-year mission to cryo-preserve the genetics of rare and endangered domestic livestock breeds – and as part of its plan to divest assets, granted a conservation easement to Aquidneck Land Trust before selling the property at 152 Harrison Avenue in Newport, R.I. In donating its remaining assets to these charitable causes, SVF officially writes the last chapter of its history and will dissolve later this year.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO