Cumberland, RI

McGAIR: Cumberland's Drezek takes advantage of opportunity en route to capturing steeplechase event at America East Track & Field Championship

By BRENDAN McGAIR / bmcgair@pawtuckettimes.com
Pawtucket Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article• Ben Drezek won the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 2019. Additionally, as a collegiate competitor for UMass Lowell, he finished in the runner-up spot in 2018 and 2021 in the event where speed and precision are paramount if you’re going to survive water ditches and barriers. Officially, he’s now...

www.pawtuckettimes.com

RHODE ISLAND POST CARD CLUB

The Rhode Island Post Card Club, organized on May 25, 1958, celebrates its 64th Birthday at its next meeting and sale on Sunday, May 29th, 2022, from 9 AM to 2 PM at the Knights of Columbus, 15 Bassett Street in North Providence. The hall is easily accessible from Route...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Hometown Hero: Jay Jeannotte, Narragansett

CRANSTON, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Jay Jeannotte. The Narragansett native will step into the ring Thursday night in a charity fight in Boston for Haymakers for Hope. “It’s always something that I wanted to do,” Jeannotte said. “I had some buddies that have done it in the past […]
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Boston

3 earthquakes hit off the coast of Rhode Island in one weekend

The earthquakes happened along the fault line near the Narragansett Pier. Three earthquakes hit off the coast of Rhode Island within 24 hours over the weekend, and one was felt in Providence, The Boston Globe reported Sunday. The first earthquake hit at 4:42 a.m. Saturday, about 18 miles south-southeast of...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Rhode Island College commencement returned to Dunk

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After a two year hiatus Rhode Island College’s commencement ceremonies returned to the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence. The ceremony was virtual in 2020, then downsized to multiple on-campus events in 2021 due to the pandemic. On Saturday, Senator Jack Reed welcomed the graduating class and Maria Ducharme, president of The […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

SVF Foundation donates remaining assets, will dissolve this year

SVF Foundation Names Recipients of Charitable Donations. The SVF Foundation (SVF) of Newport today announced it will make charitable donations to three worthy recipients: the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in Washington, D.C., the Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University in North Grafton, Mass., and the Newport/Fall River Star Kids Scholarship Program, headquartered in Middletown, R.I. Last December, SVF announced it had completed its Biodiversity Preservation Project – a 20-year mission to cryo-preserve the genetics of rare and endangered domestic livestock breeds – and as part of its plan to divest assets, granted a conservation easement to Aquidneck Land Trust before selling the property at 152 Harrison Avenue in Newport, R.I. In donating its remaining assets to these charitable causes, SVF officially writes the last chapter of its history and will dissolve later this year.
NEWPORT, RI
Westerly Sun

Drivers joined Bentley off-road experience at The Preserve

More than 200 Bentley drivers headed to The Preserve Sporting Club in Richmond recently for the Bentley Off-Road Driving Experience in partnership with Bentley America. Drivers were allowed to off-road in a series of Bentleys through 2.2 miles of trails and obstacles.
RICHMOND, RI
ABC6.com

‘Beyond Van Gogh’ immersive experience opens in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new art experience is opening at the Rhode Island Convention Center on Tuesday. “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” will be in Providence for a limited time as part of its U.S. tour, from May 17 to July 8. The immersive experience features...
PROVIDENCE, RI
worcestermag.com

St. Joseph’s Abbey to close Spencer Brewery

SPENCER — The first and only certified U.S. Trappist brewery is closing. The monks of St. Joseph’s Abbey announced Saturday that they would cease operations at Spencer Brewery, which opened its 36,000-square-foot brewery on the picturesque monastery grounds in 2014. “After more than a year of consultation and...
SPENCER, MA
WPRI 12 News

On the Job: General Stanton Inn hiring servers, dishwashers

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 12 News continues to bring you Rhode Island employees who are currently hiring. General Stanton Inn is a historic establishment that welcomed its first guests in 1740 and is now a premier boutique-style Inn in Charlestown. As the summer season approaches, they are looking to hire servers and dishwashers. Servers […]
CHARLESTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Super Flower Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse Pictures

Providence (WLNE) – Total Lunar Eclipse Sunday night was a beautiful look for many. If you had clouds and fog, another total lunar eclipse will happen in November. Here are a few of the pics that were shared with ABC6. Thank you!
PROVIDENCE, RI

