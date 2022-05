In a wide-ranging new feature in Vanity Fair, Kathleen Kennedy has given the magazine insight into the future of the Star Wars franchise, including a loose sense of exactly when to expect Lucasfilm's numerous TV projects to hit Disney+. Beginning with Obi-Wan Kenobi, which drops in just ten days, the "galaxy far, far away" will have a new TV installment hitting roughly every three months for the next year. There are also a pair of series that are a little farther off, with few available details so far. But given that Disney+ tends to keep its release dates relatively close to the vest until the projects are pretty much ready to roll out, this gives us a pretty clear vision for the future.

