Crews battle mobile home fire in Tornado overnight
TORNADO, WV (WOWK) — Crews battled a fire in the Smith Creek Road area of Tornado overnight.
The Jefferson VFD says they were dispatched to the area at around 3 a.m.
Jefferson VFD, Tornado VFD, West Side VFD, Institute VFD, the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office and the KCEAA all responded to the fire.
