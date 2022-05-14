ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tornado, WV

Crews battle mobile home fire in Tornado overnight

By Isaac Taylor
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ezepc_0fe7syCi00

TORNADO, WV (WOWK) — Crews battled a fire in the Smith Creek Road area of Tornado overnight.

The Jefferson VFD says they were dispatched to the area at around 3 a.m.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qqfth_0fe7syCi00
    Photo Courtesy: Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8N4K_0fe7syCi00
    Photo Courtesy: Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department

Jefferson VFD, Tornado VFD, West Side VFD, Institute VFD, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and the KCEAA all responded to the fire.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 1

Related
WOWK 13 News

Multiple fire departments respond to Nitro fire

NITRO, WV (WOWK)—Crews are battling a house fire in Nitro. Putnam dispatch says that a call came in around 10:15 p.m. about a house fire on the 2900 block of 29th St. The house was not vacant, but no injuries have been reported. Nitro, St. Albans, Tyler Mountain, South Charleston and other Putnam County fire […]
NITRO, WV
SCDNReports

Shots Fired in West Portsmouth Dog Dispute

A dispute between neighbors over dogs escalated into shots fired at a Pine Lane home. Just before 1 pm, a man called the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office to report that his neighbor threatened his dogs and fired three rounds before leaving. The investigating officers determined no direct threats were...
WEST PORTSMOUTH, OH
WOWK 13 News

Road worker struck by vehicle in Clendenin

CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK)—A road worker was struck by a motorcycle on Monday morning in Clendenin. The incident happened on the 800 block of Reamer Road in Clendenin at around 8:00 a.m. The road worker was taken to the hospital as a precaution. The motorcyclist was not injured. 13 News has a crew on the scene, […]
CLENDENIN, WV
WOWK 13 News

Search underway for missing Ironton man

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) – The Ironton Police Department is asking for the public’s help searching for a missing man. Police say James Staley, 64, of Ironton, was reported missing by his family. According to the IPD, Staley was last seen some time around May 1. The missing persons report was filed May 7. Anyone with […]
IRONTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tornado, WV
Lootpress

Man charged after defecating in front of Big Lots in Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is charged after he allegedly defecated on the sidewalk in front of Big Lots in Princeton. An employee told police that a man had been outside for a while, and she noticed he was pulling up his pants. When police arrived, the suspect, Mark Trail of Florida, was sitting beside the feces and was drinking a beer.
PRINCETON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Deputies searching for missing Huntington man

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help searching for a missing man. According to the sheriff’s Office, Scott Hattis, of Huntington, was last seen leaving work at the Sheetz on 6th Avenue Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Authorities say Hattis has autism and has been staying at the […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Manhunt underway in Chillicothe as suspect runs through yards

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Law enforcement in the Chillicothe area is engaged in an active manhunt this afternoon. Residents across the Chillicothe area took to social media after an aviation unit with the Ohio Highway Patrol was seen circling the city’s west side. No details have been released at...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
wchstv.com

Charleston restaurant catches fire; no injuries reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Charleston eatery caught fire Saturday afternoon forcing customers and staff to evacuate the building. The Kita Modern Japanese Restaurant, located at 2815 Mountaineer Blvd., suffered minor fire damage, according to a social media post from the business. Metro 911 said flames were spotted in the building about 3:15 p.m.
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#West Side#The Jefferson Vfd#Institute Vfd#Kceaa#Nexstar Media Inc
WVNS

Landing zone cleared at Shady Spring High School

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) – A landing zone was cleared near Shady Spring High School due to a construction site injury early in the day on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. According to Raleigh County Dispatch, a construction site accident in the area resulted in an injury requiring the need for a landing zone at Shady […]
SHADY SPRING, WV
wfxrtv.com

POLICE: Robbery suspect ‘on the run and dangerous’

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WOWK) — The Lawerence County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect allegedly involved in an armed robbery in South Point, Ohio, on Saturday. Sheriff Jeff Lawless said Jonathon Michael Owens is on the run and is considered dangerous. Owens and another suspect, Tyler Jeffery...
SOUTH POINT, OH
wchstv.com

Silver Alert issued for missing woman in Cabell County

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Silver Alert was issued Sunday for an elderly woman reported missing from Cabell County. Beverly Jane Blankenship, 75, of Huntington has not been seen since about 4 p.m. Saturday, according to the alert. Blankenship, who officials said is in the early stages of...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTV

Teen accused of fleeing in a stolen vehicle in Upshur County

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Braxton County teen was arrested after officers said he recklessly fled in a stolen vehicle while under the influence. Officers attempted to stop a vehicle with no registration on Gaines Road in southern Upshur County when the driver, later identified as Anthony Fisher, 19, of Braxton County, accelerated rapidly, according to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Woman Crashes into Building on Paint Street Charged with OVI

CHILLICOTHE – Chillicothe police responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a vehicle striking a building on Saturday. Accoridng to the report when police arrived they found a Hyundai Sonata had struck the side of 327 South Paint street so hard it disabled the vehicle. The driver and single occupant Isabell Gutierrez denied EMS and did not report any injuries, but during the interaction, officers noticed she had glassy eyes and detected the odor of alcohol on her person. She admitted to the officer that she had been drinking most of the day and been kayaking with friends before.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
SCDNReports

Deputies Investigate Sciotodale Bull Mystery

A mystery bull caused quite a stir in Sciotodale on Wednesday. Just before noon, a Shela Blvd. woman contacted the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office to report her neighbor’s bull on her property. She said she first spotted the animal the previous day, but now he appeared to be injured.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
Metro News

Huntington men face charges for Friday robbery

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Authorities have arrested two men allegedly involved in an armed robbery of a Huntington store. Tyler Workman, 25, and 23-year-old Johnathon Owens — both of Huntington — face first-degree robbery charges for the Friday robbery at the King Mart located on Washington Boulevard. The...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

DEVELOPING: Body found in Ohio River in Ashland

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—Boyd County Coroner Mark Hammond is working to identify a body that was discovered in the Ohio River on Tuesday morning in the city of Ashland. Chief Todd Kelley says that a call came in around 11:00 a.m. and that first responders were able to recover the body around 2:00 p.m. Hammond tells […]
ASHLAND, KY
WOWK 13 News

Huntington church trying to bounce back after flood

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A church in Huntington is now making do after last week’s flood moved them out of their sanctuary. And now, in addition to the cleanup, the Enslow Park Presbyterian Church is thinking about preventative measures for the future. “We had about 2-3 inches of water in the crawl space – both […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy