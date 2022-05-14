ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ripley, WV

Robin landing on porch

By Photo by Janet Smart
WVNews
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News)...

www.wvnews.com

Related
WVNews

The Roanoke Reunion is back for 2021

The Roanoke Reunion will be held Sunday, May 22 at the Stonewall Resort Ballroom. This is the first time it has been held since the COVID-19 pandemic. Please bring covered dish to share! Doors open at 11 a.m., and we’ll eat at 12 p.m. Please contact anyone you know...
ROANOKE, WV
WVNews

Good Shot Judy

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Big amp jazz band Good Shot Judy is coming to The Robinson Gra…
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Stone Tower Joe buys old 84 Lumber Building in Fairmont, West Virginia

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Popular local coffee company Stone Tower Joe has purchased the old 84 Lumber building in Country Club Plaza in Fairmont, and officials have plans to turn the property into a roastery and restaurant. Stone Tower Joe currently has three locations: The Joe in Fairmont...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Officials debut Seneca Skyway, first Mountain Rides program route

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia officials unveiled the state’s latest novel tourism promotion strategy Tuesday in Lewisburg during a ceremony celebrating the debut of the Seneca Skyway. The Seneca Skyway, a 300-mile loop along U.S. 219 and W.Va. 92, is the inaugural route of the Mountain...
LEWISBURG, WV
WVNews

Jill Elaine (Borror) Ruziska

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Mrs. Jill Elaine (Borror) Ruziska, 79, of Bridgeport passed away on May 16 at her home surrounded by family. Jill was born on February 4, 1943, the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Caril W. (Isabelle High) Borror, Jr. of Nutter Fort.
NUTTER FORT, WV
WVNews

Spring has arrived in Weston

I walk around Weston a lot as I go from place to place, and Saturday was no different. It was a beautiful day, and I scored some Gumpcakes which is always wonderful. If you do not know what a Gumpcake is, well, it’s the best cupcake you can ever eat, rivaling Mandy Jones’s of course.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

A reminder of our backyard blessing

It was exciting to have West Virginia Secretary of Tourism Chelsea Ruby in Lewis County as the guest of the local Chamber of Commerce. Ruby is the state’s Cabinet-level secretary of Tourism, as Gov. Jim Justice and the Legislature elevated the status of the tourism chief in 2021. She has been an inspirational leader of the tourism industry and, in reality, all of the Mountain State since she came to the Justice Administration when he took office in 2017.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Mountain Music Festival to include Bridgeport (West Virginia) folk artist

A three-day music festival in New River Gorge National Park this June will include a band from Bridgeport. Annie Neeley Band is set to perform at 10 a.m. June 3 on the Strange Stage (in the campground) as part of Mountain Music Festival at ACE Adventure Resort in Glen Jean. The band has looked forward to the performance since November.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Harvey H. Hatfield

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harvey H. Hatfield, 85, of St. Marys, WV, passed away May 16, 2022 at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born on January 9, 1937 in Harrisville, WV, the son of the late Clyde O. and Vonda Gaston Hatfield. Harvey graduated from Weston...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WVNews

Breaking bad habits

As I have mentioned in a previous column, I am on a self-improvement journey. On my journey to better health and to be more mindful of what’s going on around me, I have had to determine what activities are good or bad for me. I have decided that the following habits are not good for my health and well-being. Trust me, there are more. I just don’t want to overwhelm myself. People pleasing is what I am all about, and I need to cut it out! It wears me out, and some people cannot be pleased. There is no need to go crazy trying to make other people happy. Some people are just grumpy and complain about everything. Next, overthinking situations. I must remember “it is what it is” and move on. I have added drinking water (which I abhor) because the last time I had to have routine blood work, the tech couldn’t find a vein to draw from. Finally, the last habit that I am concentrating on right now is that I have too much stuff. I am decluttering my surroundings. Who knew I didn’t need all this stuff? So, clear your head, think good thoughts, and have a wonderful week.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Our hallowed hive on the hill

The adapted and endearing adage “Once a Bee, always a Bee” has surely been evident in our family history. My wife and I, as well as our children and most of our grandchildren, have been blessed to share the lasting heritage and privilege of graduating from East Fairmont High School.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Big amp jazz band Good Shot Judy to perform at Robinson Grand in Clarksburg, West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Big amp jazz band Good Shot Judy is coming to The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center, located at 444 W. Pike St. in Clarksburg, on Aug. 26. Sound. Energy. Swagger. All these arrive onstage when Good Shot Judy shows up. Grounded in the swinging cadence of the big band era, Good Shot Judy boldly ventures wherever whimsy leads them. The big amp jazz band brings melodic muscle to every show, fueled by revelers young and old who eagerly follow them on an exhilarating ride through this golden age of music.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Honoring the best

As Marion County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Donna Hage told WV News during a recent webcast, being an educator is one of the most impactful careers one can choose. So it was great to see the Marion County Board of Education honor two veteran educators — one teacher and one service provider — for their contributions in the past year.
MARION COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Robert Joseph 'Bob' Moody, II

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert Joseph “Bob” Moody, II, 74, of Clarksburg passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in the Pittsburgh VA Medical Center. He was born in Clarksburg on August 1, 1947, a son of the late Varie Lucille Mays Moody. Surviving are...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Hicks awarded 2022 Distinguished Service Award at annual Salad Luncheon

Berlin Community Education Service Outreach (CEOS) member Lucille Hicks was awarded the 2022 Distinguished Service Award at the annual Salad Luncheon on Monday, May 16. The luncheon is held each year and sponsored by the Lewis County CEOS clubs. This is the first year it has been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Gerald Nelson Holbert

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Gerald Nelson Holbert, 63, of Bridgeport, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born in Clarksburg on January 24, 1959, a son of Helen Louise (Anderson) Holbert Fleming, who survives in Bridgeport, and the late Daniel David Holbert.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Calendar of events for Wednesday

Regular board meeting, Greater Harrison County PSD, 4 p.m., West Milford Community Building, North Liberty Street, West Milford. Al-Anon Family Group meeting, 7:30 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, 123 S. Sixth St., Clarksburg. Use Traders Avenue entrance (red door). Free workout class, 1-2 p.m. Wednesdays, Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library, with local fitness...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Lewis County Senior Center Transportation and Menu

Daily: Weston Arbors, 10 a.m.; Criss Manor, 8:15 and 10:15 a.m.; Weston Commons, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday: Walmart, 12:30 p.m. Call to be put on the list. Thursday: Clover Fork, Orlando, Oil Creek and Walkersville. Out-of-county transportation: Requests for transportation to medical appointments must be made in advance by calling David...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Lewis County Community Calendar

The Lewis County Senior Center is looking for two to five volunteers to help deliver meals to senior citizens. There are three routes to choose from in Lewis County. Deliveries begin at 10:15 a.m. Route times vary, but the average is one to two hours. Vehicle provided. Valid driver’s license required. Call the center at 304-269-5738 to volunteer.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV

