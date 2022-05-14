ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Obituary Notices – May 14, 2022

The Suburban Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: Kenneth Harold Rasnick; Eleanor Margaret Coffel. Edwards...

The Suburban Times

Buffalo Soldier Exhibit DuPont Historical Museum

Submitted by DuPont Historical Society. The DuPont Historical Society, Museum and Friends of DuPont Buffalo Soldier History invite you to a fun history event for the entire family. With funds provided from a DuPont Lodging Tax grant and a Sparks Diversity grant through the Pierce County Heritage League, a permanent Buffalo Soldier exhibit has been created at the DuPont Historical Museum. Learn more about the historic 1904 Ninth Cavalry encampment on the north bank of Sequalitchew Creek.
DUPONT, WA
The Suburban Times

2022 Walk Tacoma series continues with the Brewery Blocks architectural history

Downtown On the Go announcement. Learn about the architectural history of several iconic buildings in downtown’s brewery district on the next in-person tour of the 2022 Walk Tacoma series. The 1.1 mile walk, led by Susan Johnson, the City of Tacoma’s Historic Preservation Coordinator, will begin at the bottom of the UW-Tacoma stairs on June 1 at 6pm. The tour will highlight the evolution of brewery spaces in downtown, including historic companies and new additions to the district. Register here for free! Stick around at 7 Seas – the last tour stop – for a post-walk social. After the in-person walk, the tour will be available on the free GeoTourist app.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Lakewood Water District Open House for Property Owners, Landlords

The Lakewood Water District will host an open house – May 25 at 12 pm and 6 pm – to present information on its proposals to eliminate the sign up of tenants and keep water accounts in the property owner’s name. See lakewoodwater.org for more information. Open...
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Rotary District Grant Supplies 1,000 Backpacks for Students in Nepal

Rotary Club of Lakewood announcement. Backpacks and school supplies were provided to 1,000 students in Kathmandu, Nepal by Lakewood Rotary International Service Committee partnering with the Rotary Club of Kathmandu Heights and Rotary District 5020. These are students at risk of not returning to school, becoming dropouts, due to the impact of covid 19 on families who have been unable to work.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Remember Your First Lemonade Stand?

Submitted by Lakewood Chamber of Commerce. Remember your first lemonade stand? You probably raided your parent’s kitchen and pantry, found a folding table and set up your business on the street in front of your home. Do you remember what you spent your earnings on? Most of us don’t.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Paving scheduled for I-5 ramps at South 56th Street in Tacoma

TACOMA – Crews are set to refresh the Interstate 5 exits and on-ramps to South 56th Street in Tacoma. Upcoming work over an entire weekend means travelers will need to plan to help prevent delays. Weather permitting, the work will occur during the weekend of May 20. The northbound...
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

MLK Jr. Way road closure at S 11th St. and Earnest S Brazil St.

Sound Transit announcement. Starting as early as Monday May 16th for about two weeks, the contractor will be closing the northbound direction of MLK Jr Way between S. 11th and Earnest S Brazil streets, which will also close the intersection to eastbound and westbound vehicle traffic at the intersection. Eastbound vehicles on S. 11 St. will be able to access northbound MLK Jr. Way. Southbound traffic on MLK will still be available and parking will be removed within the construction area. Pedestrian detours are in place to maintain a safe working site.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

8th Annual Buffalo Soldiers Golf Classic. Sign-up now

Submitted by Phil Raschke. Get Ready! The 8th Annual Buffalo Soldiers Golf Classic is set for Friday, 26 August at Eagles Pride Golf Course in DuPont, WA. Proceeds from the event help support the acclaimed Tacoma Buffalo Soldiers “Youth Education” programs that provide engaging, inspirational, historically based after school and outdoor learning classes.
DUPONT, WA
The Suburban Times

Learn about beach animals during these FREE Tacoma events

TACOMA, Wash.– Ever wondered what it’s like to run a finger over the back of a prickly pink sea star? Or hold a tiny ocean crab in the palm of your hand? Find out during low tide at Owen Beach and Titlow Beach in Tacoma. Explore the Shore...
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Open Enrollment for Fall Quarter at Tacoma Community College Starts May

Tacoma Community College announcement. Important dates for students who plan to study at TCC in the fall:. May 16: Open enrollment for TCC summer and fall quarter begins. Enroll now for best class selection. May 26: Fall quarter financial aid application deadline. Learn more about financial aid. Sept. 26: Fall...
TACOMA, WA

