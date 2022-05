The first selection for the MICHELIN Guide Miami, Orlando and Tampa will be unveiled at 6:30pm on June 9 at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, according to a release. This honor will be bestowed upon several Tampa area gems. Which restaurants do you believe deserve to be included? Spots that have been thrust into the top tier conversation from That’s So Tampa readers include Rooster & The Till, Gangchu, Bern’s Steakhouse, Edison Food & Drink Lab, Pane Rustica, Counter Culture, On Swann, and Oak & Ola.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO