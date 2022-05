In the 7th inning this past Friday, Cedar Grove led Verona 12-11 in their annual baseball rivalry game at Yogi Berra Stadium. And then, with Ben Mackey and Julian Santorelli on base for VHS, Logan Colon came to the plate and set his sights on a different ending. He slammed one deep enough to get his teammates home—and to get the win for Verona.

