Colonial League quarterfinals: Northwestern Lehigh baseball, Palisades softball stay hot

Neither the Northwestern Lehigh baseball nor the Palisades softball teams were among the top two seeds entering the Colonial League’s postseason tournaments. If they were, they wouldn’t have had to play quarterfinal-round games on Friday.

But both teams have come on strong as the season has progressed and both entered their respective tournaments on winning streaks.

Both stayed hot and advanced to the semifinals with wins on Friday as both tournaments began.

In baseball, Northwestern Lehigh won its ninth straight, beating Palisades 11-8 in a 26-hit slugfest. The fifth-seeded Tigers will take on No. 1 seed Southern Lehigh (17-3) at 4 p.m. Monday in a semifinal game at Lehigh-Carbon Community College. No. 2 Saucon Valley (16-2) will face No. 3 Notre Dame-Green Pond (17-4) in the other semifinal at 4 p.m. Monday at Easton High School.

In softball, Palisades also made it nine straight with a 9-5 win over Northern Lehigh in its quarterfinal game Friday night at Patriots Park. The fourth-seeded Pirates (12-6) will play No. 1 seed and defending champ Northwestern Lehigh (15-3) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Pates Park in the semifinals. No. 3 Southern Lehigh (16-5) will face No. 2 Bangor (13-7) in the 5 p.m. semifinal opener at Pates.

Here’s a look at Friday’s Colonial quarterfinals:

BASEBALL

Northwestern Lehigh 8, Palisades 7

Trailing 7-6 after five innings, the Tigers scored twice in the sixth and three times in the seventh. Ben Boyer sparked a 13-hit attack by going 5-for-5, including two doubles, and had eight RBIs. Dylan Witkowski had two hits and scored three runs and Justin Augustus had two hits, scored four runs, and had an RBI. Tanner Romig had two hits and Shaun O’Donnell had an RBI double for the winners, while Jaden Newton had three RBIs and Kyle McGrath had three hits for Palisades (15-5).

Notre Dame-Green Pond 5, Palmerton 0

Ben Moyzan allowed just three hits over 6⅔ innings and notched 10 strikeouts before turning it over to Collin Quintano for the final out as the Crusaders returned to the league semis for the third straight season. Ben Gagnon had two hits, an RBI and a run scored and Matt Benolken had two hits and two runs scored for the Crusaders, who had just five hits against Connor Beahm and Chase Reph. Kaleb Eitner had a double for the Blue Bombers (13-8).

SOFTBALL

Palisades 9, Northern Lehigh 5

Freshman Karlye Teman scattered seven hits and struck out 12 in the pitching circle and at the plate, she hit a home run, had two hits and two RBIs, and scored three runs. It was 5-5 until the bottom of the fifth when Palisades scored twice and added two more in the sixth. Ailish Kelleher tripled and scored twice for the Pirates while Ashley Amato and Brooklynn Lucas each had two hits and drove in two runs. Jordyn Hemingway had three hits and three RBIs for the Bulldogs (13-8).

Southern Lehigh 7, Palmerton 0

Mikaela Benner tossed a 5-hitter and struck out seven and the Spartans took advantage of five Blue Bombers errors in avenging a 5-1 loss to Palmerton on April 29. Benner, Lila Padden and Marissa Hespell all had RBI singles and Emily Schlegel doubled for Southern Lehigh, which had 12 hits and didn’t commit an error.

