Ric Flair Reportedly Attempting Comeback: Fans React

By Andrew McCarty
 3 days ago
Late Friday night, the wrestling world learned that former superstar Ric Flair is attempting a comeback. That's according to a report from Dave Meltzer who said that Flair, 73, is training to wrestle again...

Eugenia Lamb
3d ago

Your don't Ric, stay home with your daughter!! Lol!! Your to old, give it up already geez old man!

