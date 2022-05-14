ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota C John Michael Schmitz earned high grades from PFF in 2021

By Grant Bricker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Michael Schmitz will be 1 of the leaders on Minnesota’s offensive line in 2022. He earned some of the top grades amongst centers last season for the Golden Gophers. Schmitz led the...

The Spun

Nebraska Lands Alabama Transfer: College Football World Reacts

It's been a pretty great offseason for Scott Frost and the Nebraska football program. The Huskers are coming off yet another disappointing, bowl-less season, but hopes are high heading into the 2022 regular season in Lincoln, Nebraska. Frost and Co. have landed several major transfers this offseason, including a couple...
LINCOLN, NE
Michigan, Nebraska land in Top 8 for talented DL prospect in 2023 class

Kelze Howard, a 3-star prospect out of Las Vegas, is considering Michigan and Nebraska among his Top 8 schools for commitment. The Nevada native released his list over the weekend. Howard, who cracks the Top 400 among 247Sports composite rankings overall for the 2023 class, revealed the 8 schools he’s...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Ex-Terps LB, former 4-star prospect announces transfer to AAC program

Former Maryland linebacker Branden Jennings has announced his transfer destination after a short stop at Kansas State. The former 4-star prospect is heading to the AAC. Jennings announced on Twitter that he has committed to UCF to continue his college football career. Jennings hit the NCAA transfer portal following the conclusion of the 2021 regular season at Maryland.
MANHATTAN, KS
Tom Allen provides update on star DB Tiawan Mullen

When the 2022 season kicks off, Indiana defensive back Tiawan Mullen will be ready to go, according to head coach Tom Allen. CNHI Indiana’s Kevin Brockway tweeted out Allen’s comments regarding Mullen’s health following spring practice. The rising senior is apparently “100% healthy” and was held out of spring ball out of an abundance of caution.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Game 2022: Michigan at Ohio State kickoff time, TV network set

We’re over 6 months away from the 2022 edition of The Game, but the kickoff time and TV network are formally set. FOX has confirmed Michigan at Ohio State will be a Big Noon Kickoff game. FOX Sports included The Game when promoting a loaded Thanksgiving weekend. U-M travels...
MICHIGAN STATE
Maryland baseball blasts 6 HRs, outslugs Michigan for series sweep

Maryland baseball is sweeping into the final week of the regular season, blasting past Michigan 15-10 Sunday afternoon for a weekend sweep of the Wolverines. The big story for the win by the Terrapins was an offense powered by the long ball. The offense blasted six home runs with Matt Shaw, Luke Shliger, Chris Alleyne, Nick Lorusso and Ian Petrutz getting in on the action.
MARYLAND STATE
Spreads set for over a dozen B1G football games in 2022

Nebraska (-9.5) vs Northwestern. Wisconsin vs Ohio State (-16) Penn State vs Michigan (-6.5) Minnesota vs Penn State (-9.5) Michigan State vs Michigan (-10) Nebraska vs Michigan (-11.5) Wisconsin (-3) vs Nebraska. Nebraska vs Iowa (-3.5) Michigan vs Ohio State (-14) Michigan State vs Penn State (-6.5) Minnesota vs Wisconsin...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
7 way-too-early predictions for Indiana's defense in 2022

Last season turned out to be the exact opposite of what Indiana was expecting from its defense. The unit, which had been so good the year before, turned sour quickly in 2021, as the Hoosiers ranked dead last in the Big Ten in points allowed (33.3), 10th in yardage (384.1) and last in interceptions (5), after being one of the nation’s best in turnover margin the year previous. It added up to the Hoosiers finishing 2-10, including 0-9 in the Big Ten.
INDIANA STATE
TV money for student-athletes? ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit suggests it could happen

The changes in college athletics allowing student-athletes to profit from NIL opportunities has completely changed the world of amateur sports. ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit that even bigger money opportunities could be coming down the pipeline, too. Speaking with the Pat McAfee Show recently, Herbstreit said he believes that, at some...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Maryland DL hops back into NCAA transfer portal

Maryland defensive lineman Joseph Boletepeli has decided to re-enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal. 247Sports reported the news Monday. Boletepeli spent the last two seasons at Maryland after transferring in from NC State. He was also with the Wolfpack for two years before leaving the program. This marks the third time Boletepeli has entered his name into the transfer portal since October.
MARYLAND STATE
Three graduate transfers officially join Michigan State football roster

Michigan State has officially added three graduate transfers to the football roster for the 2022 season. The school announced the additions of tight end Daniel Barker (Illinois), running back Jarek Broussard (Colorado) and offensive lineman Brian Greene (Washington State) to the roster. All three are enrolled in classes at Michigan State.
MICHIGAN STATE
Latrell Neville, ex-Nebraska WR, announces transfer commitment

Latrell Neville is heading back to his home state. The former Nebraska wide receiver announced his transfer commitment to North Texas on Monday via his Twitter account. A native of Fresno, Texas, Neville heads to UNT after entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal on April 29. Out of Hightower High School in Missouri City, Texas, Neville was rated 3-stars, the No. 96 Lone Star State product, No. 104 wide receiver and No. 664 prospect overall nationally in the class of 2021 on the 247Sports Composite. Neville chose Nebraska over 42 other scholarship offers, including Alabama, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Texas A&M.
DENTON, TX

