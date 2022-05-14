Minnesota C John Michael Schmitz earned high grades from PFF in 2021

Latrell Neville is heading back to his home state. The former Nebraska wide receiver announced his transfer commitment to North Texas on Monday via his Twitter account. A native of Fresno, Texas, Neville heads to UNT after entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal on April 29. Out of Hightower High School in Missouri City, Texas, Neville was rated 3-stars, the No. 96 Lone Star State product, No. 104 wide receiver and No. 664 prospect overall nationally in the class of 2021 on the 247Sports Composite. Neville chose Nebraska over 42 other scholarship offers, including Alabama, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Texas A&M.
