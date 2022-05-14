Minnesota C John Michael Schmitz earned high grades from PFF in 2021

Last season turned out to be the exact opposite of what Indiana was expecting from its defense. The unit, which had been so good the year before, turned sour quickly in 2021, as the Hoosiers ranked dead last in the Big Ten in points allowed (33.3), 10th in yardage (384.1) and last in interceptions (5), after being one of the nation’s best in turnover margin the year previous. It added up to the Hoosiers finishing 2-10, including 0-9 in the Big Ten.

