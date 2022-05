Three juveniles who escaped from the Ware Youth Center in Louisiana and the guard who helped them escape the facility have been arrested in Houston, Texas. As KTAL 6 reported, the three juveniles escaped the juvenile detention center around 3 a.m. Saturday and a warrant for their arrest was issued shortly after. According to authorities, 17-year-old TyJuana Lafitte of Caddo Parish, 17-year-old Jeremiah Durham of Bossier Parish, and 15-year-old Na’varaya Lane of DeSoto Parish were driven out of the facility by 21-year-old guard Victoria Tune.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO