Honoring Hudson Valley Nursing Professionals

It’s yard sale time again here in the Hudson Valley. That’s a big deal for treasure hunters and collectors. I know of people that spend a great deal of time mapping out their yard sale activity for the weekend. They check craigslist and facebook, figure out which ones they want to go to, plan a route, and spend the whole day going from yard sale to yard sale. I’ve been known to do that a few times in the past, but now there is absolutely nothing I need. In fact, I have so much stuff that I should be holding my own yard sale.

HUDSON, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO