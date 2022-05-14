ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

Honoring Hudson Valley Nursing Professionals

By Anthony Verano
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nurses have always deserved our love and respect. The lengths nurses have gone to support patients and their families during these past few years as...

Related
Rent Out Strangers’ Pools This Summer in the Hudson Valley

Growing up, we were told to not speak to strangers. However, is it okay to do so if they have a pool?. Ever since I was little, one of my favorite things to do in the summer would be to go swimming. There's something so relaxing and refreshing about taking a quick dip on a warm, summer day. I have friends who even enjoy night swims as a way to unwind from the day.
HUDSON, NY
MISSING: Have You Seen this Giant Golf Ball?

There's certain things that are so ridiculous that you just have to chuckle, even if it's a crime. New York Golf Park in Hudson, NY took to Facebook recently to ask the public for help. Their giant golf ball that adorned the entrance to their driving range was missing. REWARD...
Popular Ulster County Cafe Reopens, Customers Thrilled

Isn’t it great when you find the perfect place to get a bite to eat, have a cup of coffee with one of the best-baked goods you’ve ever tasted, and gather with friends and future friends in your community? And isn’t it depressing when you find out that your favorite gathering place is closing? That’s exactly how fans and customers of Frida’s Cafe and Bakery in Milton felt when they found out at the beginning of the year that Frida’s would be closing their doors, at least temporarily. Well, I’ve got some great news for you.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Hudson, NY
Health
City
Hudson, NY
Do You Need a Permit to Have a Yard Sale in the Hudson Valley?

It’s yard sale time again here in the Hudson Valley. That’s a big deal for treasure hunters and collectors. I know of people that spend a great deal of time mapping out their yard sale activity for the weekend. They check craigslist and facebook, figure out which ones they want to go to, plan a route, and spend the whole day going from yard sale to yard sale. I’ve been known to do that a few times in the past, but now there is absolutely nothing I need. In fact, I have so much stuff that I should be holding my own yard sale.
HUDSON, NY
Good Samaritan Hospital designated a Level III trauma center

Rockland County is now home to more lifesaving care. Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern was officially designated a Level III trauma center. The new title means people have another hospital at which to receive treatment for a traumatic injury. Doctors say the designation will allow them to more quickly see seriously hurt patients.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
New ‘Unique’ Polish Brazilian Fusion Cafe Open in Walden, NY

If you take one look at their menu you'll become very hungry. I'll explain more, I recently came across a Facebook post for a brand-new restaurant that was opening up in Walden, NY. It's called PBF Cafe and it's a Polish and Brazilian fusion style of cuisine. If you look deeper into their menu and story, you'll see there is something for everyone here.
WALDEN, NY
5 Things we Love in Accord, New York

More and more we are realizing that Ulster County is full of great places to spend a day with the family. One place you might have never thought about spending anytime is the small hamlet of Accord. Accord, along with Milan, New York is one of the Hudson Valley towns...
ACCORD, NY
Health
Health Services
WOW: $10,000 Prize For Middletown School Staff Member After Countrywide Recognition

Throughout the past two and a half years, we have all learned a lot more about the work that goes into maintaining a clean and safe space, especially when it comes to our schools. In order for students to return to the classrooms safely, a great deal of cleaning and sanitization protocols had to change, therefore impacting the work of school custodial staff members.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Who Needs to Get an Event Permit in Newburgh, New York?

Thinking about having a get-together this summer in Orange County, NY? There are many public places in Newburgh that would be great for that gathering. While you are thinking about who you want to invite to the family reunion and what the t-shirts should have on them, think about one more thing.
Best Places to Eat on the Rondout in Kingston, NY

The Rondout area in Kingston, NY is a destination for so many things one of which is its great selection of restaurants. It also helps that it is right along the Rondout Creek which makes for a great waterfront walk after dinner. You can shop and walk the docks and take in a museum or two before or after you eat.
KINGSTON, NY
Where Can You See Great Cuddly Sloths in the Hudson Valley, NY?

There is an obsession with Sloths! Why? I have no idea, but every person that I have talked to and asked if they would like to meet a sloth has said YES. So, where in the Hudson Valley can you see a real-life sloth? While you probably can't reach out and touch it, there are a few places where you can see sloths in the flesh. You can see for yourself how slow these animals are.
HUDSON, NY
