Hallettsville police search for suspects involved in criminal mischief

HALLETTSVILLE, Texas – The Hallettsville Police Department has asked the community for assistance in identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a criminal mischief incident. The incident occurred early Saturday morning in the 500 block N, Dowling Street.

The suspect(s) involved slashed both tires on the passenger side of a vehicle. They also keyed the entire passenger side and tailgate.

If you know who is responsible for this, you can contact HPD at 361-798-3683. You can also direct message the police department on Facebook.

All tips will remain anonymous. You can also contact the Lavaca County Crime Stoppers. If your tip leads to an arrest of the suspect(s), you will be eligible for a cash reward.

The Hallettsville Police Department provided the above information and photos.

