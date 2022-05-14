ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No charges for 4 cops who killed teen near Syracuse

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago
The New York attorney general's office says four police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy near Syracuse last year will not face criminal charges.

The results of a lengthy investigation into the death of Judson Albahm were announced Friday. Four officers from three agencies opened fire at him in March 2021.

Authorities say the teen pointed an air gun at them, which looked like a real firearm. Albahm’s mother had called 911 for help locating her son, who left home after a mental health crisis team arrived for a previously scheduled evaluation. Albahm's family questions the use of deadly force and is suing police.

