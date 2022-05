Last week, Cadillac announced pricing for the new performance-oriented 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V, with of a base MSRP $149,990 including the destination freight charge. The brute of an SUV will be propelled by the 682 horsepower supercharged 6.2L V8 LT4 engine backed by the GM 10-speed automatic transmission and a full-time active all-wheel drive system. The Escalade-V will also be equipped with launch control, which will move the full-size SUV from a dead stop to sixty miles per hour in a mind-bending 4.4 seconds, and through the quarter-mile in just 12.74 tics. That’s damn impressive for something that has the aerodynamic qualities of a Carrier air conditioner.

BUYING CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO