Red Creek, NY

Red Creek woman arrested for DWI

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
 3 days ago
Police say a Red Creek woman was arrested following a traffic stop. According to a news release, State Police from Wolcott arrested Kayleigh...

FL Radio Group

Three People Charged in Connection With Moravia Robbery

Three people, including a juvenile, have been arrested in connection with a robbery that happened last month in the town of Moravia. Police believe the victim had been lured to Fire Lane One on April 11th and was physically assaulted and had items belonging to him stolen. During the investigation, officers determined that 32-year-old Brittany Ludwig and 21-year-old Trent Goodrich, of Wolcott, along with the unidentified juvenile were the suspects.
MORAVIA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Elmira man arrested for DWI

Police say an Elmira man was arrested following a traffic stop. According to a news release, State Police out of Big Flats arrested Travis A. Dean, 29, of Elmira for driving while intoxicated. While interviewing Dean, the trooper detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage along with other signs of...
ELMIRA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

County Task Force arrests man on multiple controlled substance charges

A City of Cortland man was arrested in the afternoon of May 13 following a month-long narcotics investigation by the Cortland County Drug Task Force, according to a release by the county sheriff’s office. The county’s drug task force – which includes representatives from the Cortland and Homer police...
CORTLAND, NY
City
Wolcott, NY
City
Red Creek, NY
Steuben County man arrested following crash

Police say a Arkport man was arrested following a one vehicle crash. According to a news release, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office arrested Matthew G. Sleight, 29, of Arkport for driving while intoxicated. It is alleged that Sleight operated a motor vehicle while in an intoxicated condition on Oak...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Arkport woman

Police arrested an Arkport woman following a traffic stop. According to a news release, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office arrested Caelan M. Smith, 21, of Arkport for driving while intoxicated. Smith was initially stopped for speeding on State Route 36 in the Town of Hornellsville. Upon investigation, Smith was...
ARKPORT, NY
Corning woman arrested for DWAI drugs

Police arrested a Corning woman following a traffic stop. According to a news release, State Police out of Horseheads arrested Tracy A. Carl, 35, of Corning for driving while ability impaired by drugs. Carl was initially stopped on State Route 13 in the town of Veteran. While being interviewed, the...
CORNING, NY
Both suspects in May 3 incident at Love’s truck stop in Tyre indicted on multiple felony charges

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office released more information today regarding the May 3 incident at Love’s Travel Plaza in Tyre. The two suspects who allegedly tried to light a child on fire inside the Love’s Travel Plaza building have both been indicted by a Seneca County Grand Jury on multiple felony charges, including attempted assault and attempted aggravated murder.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
Teen Stabbed Following Confrontation at Palmyra Gas Station

A 17-year-old was listed in stable condition at Strong Memorial Hospital after being stabbed at the Speedway Gas Station in Palmyra. State Police say the teen allegedly got into a physical altercation with 32-year-old Martin Hillenbrand about Hillenbrand allegedly leaving his two children, a three-year-old and 10-month-old, alone in his car Saturday night. After a brief scuffle, Hillenbrand produced a folding knife and stabbed the teen in the thigh and abdomen.
PALMYRA, NY
2 facing several charges after heroin, fentanyl found during Madison County drug bust

SULLIVAN, N.Y. – Following a lengthy investigation, two people in the town of Sullivan have been arrested and charged with possessing and selling various drugs. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was executed at 147 Oswego Ave. on Tuesday, May 17, uncovering heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, numerous pills, blasting caps and several firearms.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
Geneva man arrested for DWI a second time

Police arrested a Geneva man following a one vehicle crash. According to a news release, the Geneva Police Department arrested Allan Murray, 47, of Geneva for driving while intoxicated felony. Murray crashed his vehicle into a tree on North Main Street and was found to be intoxicated. This is Murray’s...
GENEVA, NY
Public Safety
Geneva Woman Charged With Felonies After Standoff With Police

The Geneva woman responsible for a standoff with police that lasted more than five hours has been charged with two felonies. Police responded to a Pulteney Street residence last Monday night for a reported domestic incident between a man and a woman. 44-year-old Glenda Pelham is accused of shooting off a firearm inside of the house. Following numerous attempts by police to make contact with Pelham, she eventually surrendered after Ontario County SWAT responded. Pelham was taken to Clifton Springs Hospital for mental health treatment.
GENEVA, NY
State police arrest Rochester man for guns and drugs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop on the city’s northeast side Sunday. New York State Police officials say 29-year-old Tireek Burden was pulled over around 8:30 p.m. on North Clinton Avenue. Authorities say Burden was in possession of two illegal handguns and drugs. According to police, […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Geneva man arrested on drug charges following traffic stop

Police arrested a Geneva man following a traffic stop. According to a news release, the Geneva Police Department arrested Nicky I. Phillips, 57, of Geneva for criminal possession of a controlled substance and consumption of alcohol in a vehicle. Following a traffic stop on South Main Street for traffic violations,...
GENEVA, NY
Pulaski police warn of hazard grass clippings can cause

PULASKI, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Village of Pulaski Police Department is reminding residents of a New York State law some people may not be aware of. The department reminded the public that leaving grass clippings on the road is illegal according to New York State VTL § 1220. A first violation of the law can result in a fine of $350 and 10 hours or less of public service. A second violation can result in a fine of $700 or less and 15 hours or less of public service.
PULASKI, NY
Man charged with assault after stabbing in Palmyra

PALMYRA, N.Y. (WROC) – State Police received reports of an assault in Palmyra at a Speedway gas station Saturday evening. Troopers said there were an argument between 32-year-old Martin Hillenbrand and 17-year-old Darin Barber Jr. at around 9:30 p.m. Troopers said the cause of the altercation was because Hillenbrand left two young children, ages 3 […]
PALMYRA, NY
