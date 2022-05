This Friday night in Conrad the Great Fall Voyagers will make the trip up to take on the Tri County Cardinals. Game time is at 5:30pm and you will get to see some Great baseball. After the Game you will be able to go down on the field and get autographs and get your picture taken with the Voyagers and Tri County Cardinals. The Voyagers will also have their merchandise there so you can buy your favorite keepsakes.

GREAT FALLS, MT ・ 14 HOURS AGO