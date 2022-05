HOUSTON — Authorities need your help to find 16-year-old Kevin Camacho who was last seen Saturday in north Houston. Kevin is described as being White or Latino, weighing about 130 pounds and is approximately 5 feet, 2 inches tall. He has brown hair and eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt with a lowrider symbol. He also had on brown or black ripped shorts with grey socks and black Nike slides, police said.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO