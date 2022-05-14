LET’S CELEBRATE OUR COLEMAN COUNTY SENIORS

We are honoring graduating seniors of the Class of 2022 from all county high schools. These will be shared on our Facebook page and can be easily viewed on the HOMEPAGE of Colemantoday.com under the Featured stories section. You can also click on the Coleman County Class of 2022 menu item at the top of any page to view them all. Congratulations to our graduating Seniors! We wish you the best!

COLEMAN COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO