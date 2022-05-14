ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coleman County, TX

LET’S CELEBRATE OUR COLEMAN COUNTY SENIORS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chamber of Commerce, Agriculture and Tourist Bureau is hosting a 'reverse parade' for the Senior Class of 2022 from all three Coleman County High Schools - Coleman, Santa Anna and Panther Creek. It was...

bigcountryhomepage.com

Habitat for Humanity to reopen revamped ReStore

Saturday May 21st you are invited to celebrate with Habitat for Humanity Abilene as they usher in the future while working to create a world where everyone has a decent home. The nonprofit is reopening a revamped version of the ReStore with a community event combining good fun with a great cause!
ABILENE, TX
colemantoday.com

Honoring the Coleman County Class of 2022

We are honoring graduating seniors of the Class of 2022 from all county high schools. These will be shared on our Facebook page and can be easily viewed on the HOMEPAGE of Colemantoday.com under the Featured stories section. You can also click on the Coleman County Class of 2022 menu item at the top of any page to view them all. Congratulations to our graduating Seniors! We wish you the best!
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
KEAN 105

Get Ready To Do Some Serious Shopping During Market Days In Abilene

Whether you want to get rid of some things taking up space around your place. Maybe you need to sell some things you've been hoarding for a while or you're looking for that perfect thing-ah-ma-jig you've been looking for. Then, here's the perfect opportunity to make some cash and or spend some cash at the Wylie Christian Church (WCC) 6250 Buffalo Gap Rd during their Market Days event.
ABILENE, TX
colemantoday.com

CCMC Expanded in 1937 Through the Generosity of J.P. Morris

The hospital in Coleman doubled in size in 1937 through the generosity of John Phillip Morris, local cattle rancher, businessman and civic leader who donated $30,000 for the construction of the new “Morris Wing.”. Born in Texas in 1849, J. P. Morris was a pioneer of the cattle-driving era...
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
colemantoday.com

Passing Lanes, Resurfacing Work on SH 283 South of Santa Anna to Begin Tuesday

Beginning Tuesday, May 17, TxDOT’s contractor will begin building passing lanes and resurfacing of a portion of US 283 approximately 10 miles south of the city of Santa Anna. Limits of the project will extend from CR 256 south to Dry Creek. Various lane closures will occur as work progresses. Motorists are asked to watch for crews, slow their speed, obey warning signs, and avoid distractions while in the work zone. Possible delays may occur during construction, please avoid the area, or allow extra time to arrive at your destination.
SANTA ANNA, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene Animal Shelter in urgent need of foster families

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Animal Shelter issued an alert Tuesday, stating its urgent need for additional foster homes. According to a release from the Abilene Animal Shelter, it is in need of temporary foster homes for 36 dogs who are set to be flown to their forever families at the end of the […]
ABILENE, TX
colemantoday.com

Electricity Off in Parts of Coleman County

According to Coleman County Electric Coop, as of 9:15 pm Tuesday, AEP has an issue that has caused the Novice, Talpa and Gouldbusk substations to lose electricity. They are working on the problem and will hopefully have it resolved shortly.
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Animal Shelter Reaches Dangerous Capacity

SAN ANGELO, TX – The San Angelo animal shelter is in desperate need of help as it has reached near maximum capacity.  According to the City of San Angelo Public Information Department, as of May 16, 2022, San Angelo Animal Services is experiencing a space crisis, with 304 dogs on the premises. This has raised the level from high capacity to critical capacity. This means that the shelter is dangerously full.
SAN ANGELO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene businesses, patrons react to the return of the Bird

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hardin-Simmons University (HSU) graduate, Brooklyn Hill was in San Antonio last week riding Bird scooters, telling her friend she wished they would come to Abilene. Luckily enough for her and a few local businesses, that wish came true. “We could literally just Bird to Monk’s,” Hill said. “That would be so […]
ABILENE, TX
colemantoday.com

Reba Bond, 89

Reba Bond, age 89, of San Angelo, died Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in San Angelo. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
SAN ANGELO, TX
colemantoday.com

Caleb Holland

Caleb Holland is the son of Shayne and Tona Holland. I worked on artistic endeavors that included: coloring and utilizing various types of mediums such as chalk, wax, and pastels. I also enjoyed painting and drawing sketches of interesting objects. Currently, I am undecided on the degree plans that I...
SANTA ANNA, TX
colemantoday.com

Santa Anna High School Honor Graduates Announced

Santa Anna High School has announced the top two students of their graduating Class of 2022. The Valedictorian is Savanah Perry and the Salutatorian is Ryan Walker. Congratulations to these two honor grads!
SANTA ANNA, TX
colemantoday.com

Alexis Sandoval

Alexis Sandoval is the son of Jose Sandoval and Eva Mejia. My high school activities included Agricultural Mechanics, Robotics, Land Judging, and participation in University Interscholastic League Number Sense competition. All of these activities taught me valuable skills that I will put to good use in the future. You will...
SANTA ANNA, TX
colemantoday.com

Emily Taylor

Emily Taylor is the daughter of Michael and Ranee Taylor. Throughout my high school career, I have participated in athletics where I have been in numerous sports including; basketball, volleyball, cheer, cross country, track, and powerlifting. I have also been involved in many school related organizations including Student Council, National Honor Society, Make a Difference Club, UIL, One Act Play, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Spanish Club, Bluecat News Network, and Theater. I have also been very active in my community participating in Junior Chamber of Commerce, Texas Midwest Community Network leadership program, Junior Business Association, and a member of First Baptist Church where I have been able to serve my community in numerous ways.
COLEMAN, TX
colemantoday.com

Adam Joseph Mason

Adam Joseph Mason is the son of Joe and Sarah Mason. While attending Coleman High School Adam participated in basketball, baseball, and track. He was also involved in FFA, Academic UIL, Student Council, Band and National Honor Society. Adam plans are to attend Texas A&M University and to major in...
COLEMAN, TX

