Suffolk County, MA

Man fatally shot by police after stabbing officer in Dorchester

By Mia McCarthy
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

The Suffolk County district attorney's office is now investigating the incident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aIBkT_0fe7lsW300
A woman lights a candle at a makeshift memorial put in front of 22 Glendale St. with candles where a man was shot and killed by a Boston police officer early Saturday morning after he reportedly stabbed one of them with a knife. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

A man was shot and killed early Saturday morning after stabbing an officer in Dorchester, according to the Boston Police Department.

Boston Police Department Superintendent-in-chief Gregory Long reported that around 2:40 a.m. officers responded to reports of someone screaming near 22 Glendale St. in Dorchester.

Upon arrival, officers found a 48-year-old man holding a knife, Long said.

The man then reportedly stabbed an officer in the upper torso, according to police. Another officer on the scene shot his weapon, striking the man with the knife, Long said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The officers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Long said.

“This is a very active investigation,” Long said at a press conference at 5:19 a.m. “The scene’s still being processed, witnesses still being interviewed.”

The incident is now under investigation by the Suffolk County district attorney’s office.

District Attorney Kevin Hayden said he has a team investigating the incident with the chief of their homicide unit.

Glendale Street will be closed while the investigation continues.

“We will conduct an active and thorough investigation (of) this matter and follow every product, protocol, procedure, and the facts to which wherever they lead,” Hayden said.

Comments / 12

BLM is the problem
3d ago

Where are the social workers to talk to him politely and ask to put the knife down ( love the blue )

Reply
13
Boston

Boston

