Lancaster County business owner holds special event for teen moms

Does your pet need basic vaccinations or wellness care? In a hurry or want to save some money? Try Humane Pennsylvania’s Healthy Pets Walk-In Clinic! It’s like a human walk-in clinic, but for animals! Limited wellness services are available without an appointment for only 60% of standard veterinary fees. Now open with limited hours (Wednesdays, 9 A.M. to 1 P.M.) for vaccines, flea and tick products, and wellness exams. Walk in, wait for a vet in our comfy lobby, get your pet’s shots, and go! Available services and pricing are below.

READING, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO