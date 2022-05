Hidden away deep in the middle of Bald Eagle State Forest in southeastern Centre County, you’ll find Poe Valley State Park. This park is just over 600 acres in size and is largely undeveloped, save for a small portion of the park around the 25-acre lake. However, for those looking to get away from the crowds, this is a great park to visit for a bit of hiking.

