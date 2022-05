GREENSBORO, N.C. — I recently did a story with a local mural artist Raman Bhardwaj and his incredible works of public art. When he told me to meet him at Red Cinemas I thought Oh, he must've done those incredible works of art on the front and the sides of the building. But then he told me to pull around back. When I turned the corner I saw something amazing. Panel after panel of artwork running the entire length of the building.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO