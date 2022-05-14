ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Meet the ‘everyday’ TikTokers who found fame during the pandemic

By Rikki Schlott
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hkC7u_0fe7jJ8O00

Hunkered down with nothing to do, Americans flocked to TikTok during COVID lockdowns. The video-sharing platform exploded in popularity during the pandemic, with a staggering 850 million downloads in 2020 alone. Before lockdowns, TikTok had less than 600 million monthly active users. Today, it’s nearing 1.4 billion.

That propelled many creators to newfound levels of fame. TikTokers of every background — from grandmothers to toddlers — have enjoyed influencer status and life-changing opportunities thanks to the app.

Here are five of their stories:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fxb2p_0fe7jJ8O00
Robert Reeves, Mick Peterson, Bill Lyons, and Jessay Martin of Cathedral City, Calif.
Matt Furman for NY Post
The ‘Golden’ Gays

Robert Reeves, Mick Peterson, Bill Lyons, and Jessay Martin of Cathedral City, Calif., have exploded into stardom in their golden years as @oldgays on TikTok. At 78, 65, 77, and 68-years-old, respectively, their following has reached a staggering 6.6 million.

Some of the guys have known each since the mid ’80s, and their friendship group gradually expanded to a fabulous foursome during the following decades. But they would never have thought to post videos to TikTok if not for a chance encounter with Ryan Yezak, whose partner was a rental tenant of Robert’s. Yezak works in entertainment, and he immediately realized their dynamic personalities and adorable friendships had serious social media potential.

Since January of 2021, they’ve made a wide variety of TikToks, from videos of them dancing to sharing photos from their younger years. “We try to bring humor and joy. We’re not afraid to make fools of ourselves,” Mick said. “And we try to throw in a few bits of wisdom, too,” added Robert.

@oldgays

Digging the dancing queens? 👸 @Paula Abdul #dance

♬ original sound – musicquotes https://www.tiktok.com/embed.js

Their sudden stardom has also brought brand partnership deals with Shake Shack, T-Mobile and VRBO, as well as opportunities to collaborate on content creation with celebrities like Paula Abdul, Nicole Scherzinger, and Lance Bass. They’ve even appeared on “The Drew Barrymore Show.” “On the way there, we stopped at six different airports, and we were recognized at every single one,” Bill told The Post. “We had whole lines waiting to take selfies with us. I was absolutely shocked!”

The Old Gays run into fawning fans constantly, and they adore the attention. “I’m always getting love and thanks and gratitude and just yummy loving,” Jessay said. “I’m a hugaholic, and I will hug you whether you want it or not!”

The group’s experience of exploding into “golden years” stardom thanks to TikTok is truly one in a million. “I’m absolutely flabbergasted by the whole thing,” said Mick. “It’s such a treat that, late in my own life, I can have this kind of effect.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oVHcT_0fe7jJ8O00
Jacob Whelan is already an Internet sensation with 1.5 million
The Irish Toddler Charmer

At just 4 years old, Jacob Whelan is already an Internet sensation with 1.5 million followers as @keepupwithjacob on TikTok. He lives with his parents and little sister, Maisey, in Dublin, Ireland. His mom, Donna, is the mastermind behind his budding stardom.

“From a baby, I always recorded Jacob and shared his videos with close family and friends,” she told The Post. “I just wanted to see if these videos cheer other people up as much as they do for me.” Their videos mainly consist of casual conversations, and Jacob’s precocious humor and remarkable charm shine through. “He’s very funny and clever and witty and definitely has an answer to everything,” Whelan said.

@keepupwithjacob

So while I’m getting ready for the school run..Jacob decides to eat a bag of jellies on the sly! 😏😅🤣 #foryou #funny #momsoftiktok #sweets #kids

♬ original sound – Donna Jacobs Mammy ☘️ https://www.tiktok.com/embed.js

Now, the family regularly hears from their million-plus fans in every corner of the globe, and have received an outpouring of love. When Jacob mentioned in a TikTok that his dream is to work in a toy shop, Smyth toy store (a sort of Irish version of Toys “R” Us) even made a tiny uniform for him and invited him to spend a day at their Dublin shop, much to his delight.

Jacob’s enjoying his newfound life in the spotlight. He and mom have been interviewed by local newspapers and on local broadcaster RTE’s The Today Show in Ireland. Plus, he gets stopped on the street, at the supermarket, and even at the playground by adoring fans, to whom he gives high-fives.

“Kids that age are just so funny, and I’ve been able to capture those moments,” Donna said. “His personality and his honesty and the way he expresses himself are what people love about him.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fRRvT_0fe7jJ8O00
Cory Bradford now lives in New York City and is the host of a podcast.
Emmy Park for NY Post
The Accidental Podcaster

Just a few months ago, Cory Bradford was a political organizer based in Oxford, Ala. Now, thanks to his TikTok fame as @thisiscory , he’s moved across the country for a dream job as a podcast host in New York City.

While working in politics, Bradford, 30, dabbled in the world of standup comedy on the side. That’s when a comedian friend suggested he post his content on TikTok. “I didn’t know what would happen. I had no plans,” he recalled. “I just started making videos, and learned what people liked.” Cory has since amassed a staggering 728,000 followers making videos about history — but always with a dose of humor thrown in.

@thisiscory

These last few amendments really seem focused on voting and the presidency. #foryou #fyp #america

♬ original sound – Cory Bradford https://www.tiktok.com/embed.js

Using comedy and satire, Bradford teaches his viewers about politics and history, from the Bill of Rights to the Second World War. “I think that young people actually are interested in history, but they’re taught it in school in a really boring way,” Bradford told The Post. “I try to be more entertaining and lively with it.” He’s even heard from young people who say they’ve aced tests thanks to his content.

What began as a pastime for Bradford shifted into something far bigger when a producer at a Manhattan-based media startup, The Lost Debate, found his videos and recognized his talent in front of the camera. She reached out, and before long, Bradford secured an offer to move to New York and co-host “The Lost Debate,” a political podcast aimed at bringing different perspectives together in dialogue.

Now, thanks to TikTok fame, he’s still making videos while living his dream. “I was totally taken aback by the opportunity,” he recalled. “ The only reason I’m here in New York today is because of TikTok. It has profoundly changed my life in that regard.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33cIHP_0fe7jJ8O00
Olivia ‘Liv’ Cochrane is closing in on 300,000 followers.
Emmy Park for NY Post
The Teen ‘Thrifting’ Sensation

Olivia “Liv” Cochrane, 17, was just your typical teen before she blew up on TikTok. Now, the high school junior and fashion lover is closing in on 300,000 followers. It all started in March 2020 when a friend told her to join TikTok because they’d seen creators with similar styles and thought she could also become a success on the platform. That’s when Cochrane joined under the handle @yrstup1d and began showing off her unique outfits.

Almost instantly, the New York City teen went viral after posting a video of her wearing an outfit inspired by the Monster High fashion doll line. Since then, she’s branched out into making a “dress-like-me” series and taking her followers on her thrifting hauls. “I show the process of how I put together my outfits, because that’s what people wanted to know,” the Brooklyn-based influencer told The Post.

@yrstup1d

ootd

♬ You Right x Luxurious by djbabyq – illcorpse https://www.tiktok.com/embed.js

Cochrane has officially gained Internet celeb status, and it has totally changed her life. “I never really aspired to be an influencer. It’s not why I joined TikTok, but once I started, it was very much something I was into.” To date, she’s been stopped on the street dozens of times by fans who say they look up to her for style inspiration, especially in thrift stores. She has also been followed by some of her own favorite influencers, including Madeline Pendleton , who has over 1 million followers

Liv has been able to monetize her TikTok presence by joining the TikTok creator fund — a stipend TikTok provides for especially ambitious content creators — and selling “style bundles” to followers who want her to pick clothes for them. “Being a professional influencer is something I’m definitely capable of doing,” she said. “I think it’s a sustainable career path, and I have a lot of friends who make a living off it, which is crazy.”

In the coming years, Cochrane aspires to study fashion design at the Fashion Institute of Technology, and her ultimate dream is to open her own store where she sells consigned clothes as well as her own original designs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pTz43_0fe7jJ8O00
Lill Droniak, 92, is an Internet sensation with 4.1 million followers.
Zandy Mangold
The Connecticut “Grandfluencer”

92-year-old Lill Droniak is a mother of three, grandmother of five, and great grandmother of three. She also happens to be an Internet sensation, with 4.1 million followers as @grandma_droniak on TikTok.

The Shelton, Conn., resident began growing a social media presence after her grandson, Kevin Droniak, recognized her potential to go viral. “I always saw my grandma as someone the Internet would like, because she’s just so funny,” he told The Post. So, in 2012, they began making YouTube videos together.

@grandma_droniak

did i miss any red flags? #redflags #redflagsinmen #grandma #relationshipadvice #single

♬ original sound – grandma_droniak https://www.tiktok.com/embed.js

When TikTok became the hottest new platform, Kevin knew Lill had to get on there. That’s where she got her big break as a true “grandfluencer.” Grandma Droniak’s big personality shines through in her videos. She posts everything from dancing videos to dating and life advice. Lill is delighted by the outpouring of love that’s come from her unlikely TikTok career: “I just started messing around with it, and they loved me! I never expected so many people to watch, but it feels good. I really can’t believe it.”

She and Kevin have branched out into creating merchandise like Grandma Lill T-shirts and doing brand deals with companies like Amazon. They’ve even appeared on Steve Harvey’s show. Lill says the extra cash in her pocket from her influencer career has been much appreciated. “The food prices are going up, the gas prices are going up. I’m just lucky that I can do this.”

Now, Grandma Droniak gets stopped everywhere she goes by adoring fans, and she says the experience keeps her young: “A lot of people can’t believe I’m still doing it. It keeps me young. I might be 92, but I feel like I’m 65!”

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'He passed away holding my hand': Brenda Edwards breaks down in tears as she returns to Loose Women for the first time since son Jamal's death aged 31 as she reveals they celebrated his life with Chelsea themed 'homegoing'

Brenda Edwards broke down in tears as she revealed she was holding her son Jamal's hand aged 31 in February of this year, while confirming it was from a cardiac arrest. The Loose Women panellist, 53, also revealed details of his Chelsea FC-themed funeral for the very first time in a chat with her co-star Coleen Nolan during the ITV show on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
State
Connecticut State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York Post

Buffalo shooting victim was picking up son’s birthday cake: family

One of the slain victims of Buffalo’s hate-fueled rampage was picking up a special surprise birthday cake for his son when he was killed, grieving relatives said Monday. Andre Mackniel, 53, was among the 10 black people killed at a Tops Friendly Market when alleged white supremacist Payton Gendron, 18, opened fire there Saturday afternoon.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Scherzinger
Person
Cory Bradford
Person
Bill Lyons
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downloads#Fashion Doll#Pandemic#Americans#Covid#Ny Post#Oldgays
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
25K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy