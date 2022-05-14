ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stay powered up with this fashionable wireless iPhone charger

Whether you’re single and ready for a “hot girl summer” filled with a roster of dates , or you’re a married parent ready to head out to parks and play dates, warm weather is here and it’s time to have some fun. The only problem? If you’re running around having fun all day, it can be tough to make sure your iPhone stays charged. Make sure you’ve got your phone ready to stay connected and snap pictures of all your adventures with help from the fashionable Speedy Mag Wireless Charger for iPhone , available now in blue, white, or black for just $48.99, 59% off the usual price, for a limited time.

Let’s face it, wireless chargers are a genius invention but they’re usually bulky, easy to forget about, and, well, unfashionable. If you’ve been searching for a stylish way to keep your iPhone powered up throughout the day that doesn’t sacrifice your aesthetic.

This Speedy Mag Wireless Charger for iPhone comes equipped with a built-in magnet and metal plate, allowing it to securely stick to your phone. That means it won’t slide off, and unlike other portable chargers, it’s very tough to lose.

Optimized for the iPhone 12, this wireless charger has a design that’s super comfortable to use and automatically charges simply by placing your iPhone on it thanks to its Qi-enabled superpowers. Then rest assured your phone is in good hands, as it has built-in safeguards that prevent overcharging.

Power up a dead iPhone to 100% in just 30 minutes. Yep, the Speedy Mag Wireless Charger for iPhone can get your phone back to a full charge in no time, sans any wires or annoyance. No other cables or adapters are necessary, making it the perfect solution when you’re going to be out all day or traveling.

Get ready to have a fabulous summer with a fully charged battery! Get the Speedy Mag Wireless Charger for iPhone, available now in blue , white , or black for just $48.99.

