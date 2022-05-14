ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

US has hit 1 million COVID deaths, but the number is likely higher

By Dr. Jess Dawson
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4StiTF_0fe7jCxJ00

The United States hit the tragic milestone of 1 million COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, according to the White House, but researchers say the actual pandemic death toll -- including people who died from the pandemic's collateral damage -- is actually much higher.

Beyond the COVID-19 death toll, the pandemic also wreaked havoc on everyday life.

MORE: 'Unthinkable tragedy': U.S. COVID-19 death toll surpasses 1 million

Doctors' appointments were missed, cancer treatments postponed. People were afraid to go to the hospital and some did not want to be a burden to the overstretched medical system. There were not enough hospital beds and elective surgical procedures were delayed. Some medical providers left the field or retired early because they could not take it anymore, worsening the existing healthcare staff shortage.

All these situations contributed to what researchers called excess mortality. In other words, reported COVID-19 deaths only account for a part of the story.

Using excess mortality estimates, a recent analysis in The Lancet found that by the end of last year, the number of people who died in the United States because of the pandemic was almost 40% higher than the official US COVID death toll of 820,000.

There are many reasons why excess deaths are higher than the reported death counts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vZVwh_0fe7jCxJ00
Boston Globe via Getty Images - PHOTO: Lead RN Brynn Chevalier pushes a gurney down the COVID-19 floor at the West Roxbury VA Medical Center, as they transport a recently deceased patient out of the ward at West Roxbury VA Medical Center in Boston, Jan. 13, 2021.
MORE: US likely 'dramatically undercounting' current COVID-19 resurgence, experts say

“Health care systems do not list COVID-19 as a cause of death without a positive SARS-CoV-2 test. Therefore, the deaths that occurred earlier in the pandemic, before testing was readily available, or in places with limited testing abilities, deaths due to COVID-19 were unlikely to be included in the official count,” said lead investigator Dr. Haidong Wang, associate professor of health metrics sciences at the University of Washington in Seattle.

There is also no global consensus on when a death of someone infected with COVID should be reported as a death due to COVID.

“There can be a gray area when it comes to coding a death and attributing it to COVID, particularly when someone may have been infected weeks to months prior” said John Brownstein, Ph.D., an epidemiologist and chief innovation officer at Boston Children’s Hospital. He is also an ABC News medical contributor.

MORE: 1 million have died from COVID in the US. Experts wonder how this seems normal.

Excess mortality has been used for decades by epidemiologists to understand the impact of various infectious diseases. It also provides numerical data about the number of people who died due to the conditions caused by the pandemic that may be different from baseline conditions.

“For example, excess mortality includes the deaths due to late diagnoses from missed screening appointments, difficulty accessing primary care, and lengthened emergency department wait times,” said Brownstein.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H1iyv_0fe7jCxJ00
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images - PHOTO: Medical workers wheel a deceased patient on a stretcher behind a privacy screen at the Brooklyn Hospital Center, April 27, 2020, in the Brooklyn, N.Y.
MORE: Boston COVID test positivity rate passes ‘threshold of concern’

In many countries, excess deaths are estimated to be much higher than recorded COVID. The recent Lancet study suggests about 18.2 million excess deaths have occurred globally between Jan. 1, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2021 as a result of the COVID pandemic--three times the COVID death count estimated by Johns Hopkins University.

“Now that excess mortality data have been collected, further studies need to assess why different states and countries were better or worse off and what can be done to improve health systems,” said Wang.

A recent report produced by The Poor People's Campaign, in collaboration with the U.N. Sustainable Development Solutions Network, found that COVID disproportionately affected poorer communities in the United States, highlighting the deadly consequences of poverty, economic insecurity and systemic racism.

Doctors say that as we reach this sobering milestone, it's more important than ever for Americans to visit their primary care doctor for a regular check-up, check in with loved ones who might be struggling and refocus on building healthy habits.

Jess Dawson, M.D., a master's of public health degree candidate at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, is a contributor to the ABC News Medical Unit.

Comments / 53

Damian Lyman
3d ago

Right. Actual science, plus personal experience, tell me that the death toll, people who actual ACTUALLY DIED from covid is a fraction of what they are saying, roughly 90k. Every other death counted was literally from everything else from gun shot wounds to car accidents. But were all counted as covid deaths. When are people going to realize the government completely lied to us?

Reply(5)
22
jim foster
3d ago

we will never have a normal society until we get rid of the Biden administration and people like pelosi, Schumer. we cannot allow this country if you run by an alcoholic and an escapee from a nursing home. 2022 will need many changes made to make this country better. think with your mind not your hatred when it comes to voting for the right candidate for the job.

Reply(2)
12
Chevytech
3d ago

Can't forget that the CDC over counted by 70k deaths!!!! I bet the number is higher than that too!!!! The media is America's DEADLIEST Virus!!!!

Reply
9
Related
Daily Mail

Bill Gates warns 'we've NOT seen the worst of Covid': Microsoft billionaire says there is 'way above five percent' risk of pandemic generating more transmissive and 'even more fatal' Coronavirus variant

Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates has warned there is a 'way above five percent' risk the world has not yet seen the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tech mogul and philanthropist said he did not want to sound 'doom and gloom' but warned there was a risk an 'even more transmissive and even more fatal' variant could be generated.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

WHO chief warns that the world is 'increasingly blind' to Covid transmission even as it reports lowest weekly death totals since start of pandemic and Fauci says US is 'out of the pandemic phase'

The COVID-19 pandemic seems to be winding down, with hospitalization and death totals cratering around the world, and even the likes of Dr Anthony Fauci saying that the United States may be past that phase of the virus's lifespan, but some key figures at the World Health Organization (WHO) are still issuing dire warnings.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lancet#Poverty#Brooklyn Hospital Center#Global Health#The White House#Boston Globe#Getty Images Photo
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated — and two early signs you might have it

China has put nearly 30 million people under strict lockdown measures as the country recorded a steep rise in new coronavirus infections, which have hit a two-year high.The country has taken some of the most drastic measures since the start of the pandemic, even though its caseload is low compared with other major countries because it has tethered itself tightly to a “zero-Covid” strategy.The latest increase is due to Omicron, reported to be the dominant variant.First detected in Southern Africa and Hong Kong in November 2021, Omicron was soon confirmed as the dominant variant in the UK in December....
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Moderna says redesigned Covid booster provides better protection

Moderna said Tuesday that its modified Covid-19 booster shot, designed to target two strains of the coronavirus, generated a strong immune response against multiple variants of concern, including omicron. The drugmaker's redesigned booster — a so-called bivalent vaccine —combines a beta variant-specific vaccine with the company’s original formula into a...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
NECN

As New Omicron Subvariant Spreads, Here Are the Symptoms to Watch For

The BA.2 omicron subvariant still remains the dominant COVID strain across the U.S., but another subvariant has gained momentum in recent days. BA.2.12.1, which health officials say appears to be up to 27% more contagious than BA.2, is responsible for approximately 36.5% of cases nationwide, according to the most recent CDC weekly numbers.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
deseret.com

8 key COVID symptoms for vaccinated people right now

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus is still here, spreading throughout the United States at a rapid rate as it continues to mutate. Recent research can help us understand what a modern infection could look like right now. Flashback: Back in November, a renewable-energy company called Scatec ASA hosted...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Healthline

Effectiveness of Pfizer's COVID-19 Booster Shot May Drop from 85% to 55% After 3 Months

Researchers analyzed over 11,000 hospital admissions and emergency department visits to see how effective COVID-19 vaccines prevent illness. They found that the three doses of the Pfizer mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are very effective at preventing hospitalizations initially. While that high level of efficacy wanes, experts say the vaccines still provide...
INDUSTRY
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci confirms new COVID-19 variants are coming

The future of the COVID-19 pandemic remains unclear, but you should expect there to be more COVID-19 variants, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief pandemic scientist for the White House. Driving the news: “It’s really tough to say what is going to happen,” Fauci told BuzzFeed News. “But there...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

ABC News

648K+
Followers
154K+
Post
351M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy