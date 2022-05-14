Level Green cleanup slated for Saturday

Tribune-Review

The Level Green Lions spring cleanup event, postponed last week because of rain, will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday in the Penn Township community.

Registration will be from 8:30 to 9 a.m. at the Level Green Community Building, Murrysville Road. Roadside cleanup sites will be assigned at that time. participants should report back to the Community Building by 11:30 a.m.

Refreshments will be served before and after the event.

The Level Green Lions Club will provide supplies.

Any family or Level Green resident wishing to participate and wanting to clean a specific roadway can contact Bruno Mediate at bmediate@comcast.net. Include the names of all participants as well as the desired area.