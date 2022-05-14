ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maplewood, MO

St. Louis-area day care operator sentenced in infant death

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. (AP) — A woman who operated a day care center from her St. Louis County home has been sentenced to prison for causing the death of an infant.

Laura Minnick, 42, was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death and other charges.

The 3-month-old girl, Samantha Kohn of Webster Groves, died of suffocation at Minnick’s day care facility in Maplewood in November 2018. Minnick admitted being intoxicated at the time. Several other children also were under Minnick’s care at the time.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Louisiana State Police: Missing elderly man found dead

KINDER, La. (AP) — An elderly Louisiana man reported missing over the weekend has been found dead, Louisiana State Police said Tuesday. Kinder Police found the body of James Hubert Breaux, 86, of Crowley, state police said. Further details, including a cause of death, were not released. Breaux’s family...
KINDER, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Webster Groves, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Webster Groves, MO
Maplewood, MO
Crime & Safety
Saint Louis County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Louis County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Maplewood, MO
City
Center, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day Care Center#Prison#Violent Crime#Ap
The Associated Press

Small California school district reinstates indoor masking

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (AP) — A small California school district began requiring indoor masking again Tuesday due to rising cases of COVID-19. Pacific Grove Unified School District at the south end of Monterey Bay announced the requirement Monday after the Monterey County Health Department reported a seven-day average test positivity rate of 5.2% and a seven-day average of 12.4 cases per 100,000 residents.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
The Associated Press

US Rep. Gaetz associate receives another sentencing delay

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge has approved yet another sentencing delay for a former Florida tax collector who was a close associate of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz. U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell said in an order Monday that a sealed status report filed by prosecutors justifies postponing the sentencing of Joel Greenberg until August. The sentencing has been delayed twice previously.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

Search ends for woman who fell from cruise ship in Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for a 40-year-old woman who fell overboard off a cruise ship in Alaska’s Inside Passage. The Coast Guard ended the effort Tuesday after searching for the woman for about nine hours, Coast Guard Petty Office Ali Blackburn said. The search was conducted by boat and a helicopter in the waters near Eldred Rock in Lynn Canal, which is about 20 miles (30 kilometers) west of the state capital, Juneau.
The Associated Press

Tennessee National Guardsmen honored for medical evacuation

LOUISVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Four members of the Tennessee National Guard were honored recently for a lifesaving medical evacuation in the Smokies. The members of the 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion responded last June after a 17-year-old girl was attacked by a bear while camping in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The girl was seriously injured, and park rangers called the guard to airlift her to a nearby hospital, according to a news release.
LOUISVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

Printing errors mar mailed ballots in Oregon, Pennsylvania

Printing mistakes will force local election officials in Pennsylvania and Oregon to redo thousands of mailed ballots, a laborious process that could delay results for some closely contested races in Tuesday’s primaries. In Pennsylvania, where GOP primaries for governor and U.S. Senate are drawing national attention, officials in Republican-leaning...
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

900K+
Followers
439K+
Post
405M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy