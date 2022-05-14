ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plumas County, CA

Sheriff candidates address each other’s remarks on radio program

Plumas County News
Cover picture for the articleBallots have been received and voters can now cast their votes for incumbent Plumas County Sheriff Todd Johns or challenger Dwight Cline...

Letter to the Editor: We need DWIGHT CLINE for SHERIFF!

I volunteered/worked for 15+ years at the Chester Substation as Sheriff’s Assistant (aka “Substation wife/ mom”), so I got to know the inner workings of the Dept. and the two candidates. We are voting for Dwight Cline for Sheriff because of his selflessness to come out of retirement; for his many years of experience & devotion to Plumas County from Portola to Chester; and his courage to speak honestly about the problems & failures of the present administration. I know him as a true American, a supporter of the 2nd Amendment, self-assured, even tempered, honest & he has a great sense of humor. He will serve this county and the PCSO employees with intelligence, integrity & fairness, he will protect & serve all of our communities…..even during a Dixie fire! We were so disappointed when we returned from evacuation to hear from local RELIABLE sources that Todd Johns essentially failed to come to Chester or even call the brave people who stayed here! Law enforcement, firefighters, medical personnel, merchants & residents should have had the Sheriff’s personal presence & support.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: Sheriff Johns is the logical choice

In 39 years of county service I worked with every sheriff since 1981. I can tell you that there is nobody more qualified for this job than Todd Johns. His honesty, integrity and commitment to community are unmatched. In his two plus years as sheriff, faced with a global pandemic and the incredibly destructive Dixie fire he has responded with a combination of caring and professionalism that cannot be taught or faked.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: It was a nice change of pace

It’s been real interesting reading a new topic ( sheriff’s race ) reading a whole new batch of opinions/thoughts on something new and BAM, a rambling on manifesto comes out of Graeagle! Well remember candidates, who ever loses, just blame Trump! Seems to be the endless word out of Graeagle.
GRAEAGLE, CA
Plumas County News

Town hall meeting May 18 to discuss Claremont Fire resiliency

The Mt. Hough Ranger District of the Plumas National Forest will be holding a collaborative town hall meeting on Wednesday, May 18, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Quincy Public Library, located at 445 Jackson Street. Ranger District employees have been working on the Claremont Forest Resiliency Project which...
QUINCY, CA
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: Get out there and vote

Some of you may have been following my letters from the beginning where I thanked Tommy Miles the station manager, of KQNY 91.9 FM, Plumas Community Radio, for hosting incumbent Plumas County Sheriff Todd Johns and challenger Dwight Cline on his show Community Matters. Since then, he has aired another episode where both men had an opportunity to rebut the other and offer any further information that they wished. Again, this episode is worth a listen.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: Mr. Hagwood do the job you were elected to do

You were not elected district supervisor to advise your constituents on how to vote. You were elected to represent them, no matter their political preferences, including those that differ from your own. Using your elected title beneath your name on the envelope and on the letter that I received from you implies “county business.”
QUINCY, CA
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: Vote for a CONSTITUTIONAL SHERIFF

It is extremely important that Plumas County elects a CONSTITUTIONAL SHERIFF especially in these times!. As the chief law enforcement officer in the county, the sheriff must be a good, strong leader who anticipates and sees what is coming from the elitists, stands up against tyranny, and protects our God-given freedoms from those who would like to take them away. Every decision he makes for Plumas County must be guided by the Constitution of the United States.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

School board to provide in-person/Zoom meeting option

While Zoom remains a viable option for the public to attend meetings, the school board has opted to resume in-person meetings for themselves and those members of the public who wish to attend face to face. During the May 11 meeting of the Plumas Unified School District governing board, members...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Quincy Fire District 2022-23 budget notice

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners of the Quincy Fire. Protection District has adopted a preliminary budget for: Salaries and wages,. services and supplies, and fixed assets, for fiscal year 2022-23. The preliminary budget can be inspected at Quincy Fire Station #1, 505 Lawrence St., between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. and that the said Board of Commissioners of said District will meet at the Feather Publishing conference room on 06/9/2022 at the hour of 8:00 a.m. for the purpose of considering any changes and adopting the final budget for said District. A interested citizen may appear and be heard regarding the increase, decrease or omission of any item of the budget, or the inclusion of any additional items.
QUINCY, CA
Plumas County News

PUSD reports new cases of COVID

Plumas Unified School District reported four new cases of COVID today, May 16: three associated with the C. Roy Carmichael Elementary School campus in Portola and one at the Quincy Elementary School Alder Street campus. This is the most number of cases reported in weeks by the school district.
PORTOLA, CA
Plumas County News

Wolf Creek fence project is underway

Caltrans began the Butterfly Two Wolf Creek Rock Fence project May 17 which will completely replace the existing rock fencing at multiple points located on State Route (SR) 70 and 89 in Plumas County. The project also includes culvert rehabilitation. Commuters can expect minimal delays of 5 minutes over the...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Remember the fair? It’s back

Sometime in our past, there was a big event called; the county fair. It was a place where people from across the county came to gather, see old friends and show off their animals, preserved foods, hay and a drawing or photo. They ate food that you couldn’t get at the local diner, and drank beer that WAS available at the local bar, but it tasted better at the fair. They were entertained by musicians and magicians and acrobats and puppets and….each other. They could put all that food and drink at risk by riding machines that spun them around and flipped them upside down. It was a simpler time. It was the BEST time. Will we ever feel that way again?
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
