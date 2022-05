Willoughby Hills is continuing to look to its residents for more input to finalize Rock N Roll Day, the city’s festival due to take place this summer. Rock N Roll Day is currently scheduled Aug. 13, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The next meeting is planned for May 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the Willoughby Hills Community Center, located at 35400 Chardon Road. The city is encouraging those who are interested in getting involved with Rock N Roll Day to plan to come to the meeting.

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO