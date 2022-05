CUTE ALERT! A brand-new Zoo baby, from a species you’ve probably never heard of, is now visible at our veterinary center. On April 29, we welcomed the very FIRST spotted fanaloka to be born in the United States. Fanaloka are a lesser-known small carnivore native to Madagascar. The male pup’s parents recently arrived at the Zoo and will be living behind the scenes. The three are the only known fanaloka to live at an AZA facility in the US. We are honored to have them here and to help conserve this vulnerable species.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO