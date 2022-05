CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men are facing criminal charges after a hostile crowd fought with Chicago police officers who were responding to a mass shooting Tuesday afternoon in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.Police have said five people were standing outside near the intersection of 48th and Ada streets around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, when a stolen red Mazda pulled up, and an unspecified number of people got out, pulled out guns, and shot them all.Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said the shooting was the result of an ongoing gang conflict in the area. Gang members in the Mazda spotted members...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO